Bihar shocker: Dalit woman assaulted, stripped naked over loan dispute; check details

The incident unfolded in Mosimpur village of Patna district, where the woman's husband had borrowed Rs 1,500 from Pramod Singh. Although the couple had repaid the entire loan amount, Pramod Singh persistently demanded additional interest.

In a shocking incident, a Dalit woman in Bihar was brutally assaulted and stripped naked for refusing to pay additional interest on a loan that her husband had borrowed from a village strongman. It is reportedly said that the assailant's son also committed a degrading act by urinating in her mouth.

When the couple refused to comply with this unjust demand, Pramod Singh, along with his son Anshu and their associates, resorted to a horrifying act of violence against the woman. They assaulted her and forcibly stripped her naked, as detailed in her complaint to the police.

According to the woman's statement, Pramod Singh, Anshu, and four other men forcibly took her with them on Saturday night while she was fetching water from a hand pump outside her home. In an isolated area, they brutally assaulted her with sticks and subjected her to the humiliating act of urination in her mouth.

Fortunately, the woman managed to escape from her tormentors. Her family members, concerned for her well-being, went searching for her around midnight and found her running naked towards her home.

The victim sustained severe head injuries during the ordeal and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, as confirmed by the police.

A formal complaint has been registered, and a manhunt is underway to apprehend the six individuals responsible for this heinous crime.