Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Will accept final decision of Election Commission': Ajit Pawar on NCP symbol dispute

    The controversy stems from Ajit Pawar's leadership of eight MLAs who joined the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra in July. He claimed the support of a majority of NCP MLAs and sought the party's name and symbol through the ECI.

    Will accept final decision of Election Commission Ajit Pawar on NCP symbol dispute AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday (September 25) affirmed his commitment to respecting the "final" verdict of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the ongoing dispute over the NCP's name and election symbol. Speaking during his visit to various Lord Ganesh pandals in Pune, Ajit Pawar reiterated his willingness to abide by the ECI's decision.

    The controversy stems from Ajit Pawar's leadership of eight MLAs who joined the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra in July. He claimed the support of a majority of NCP MLAs and sought the party's name and symbol through the ECI.

    In response, the faction led by Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar's uncle and founder of the NCP, contested this move in the Election Commission, and the matter remains unresolved.

    Regarding actions taken by the Sharad Pawar faction against MLAs aligning with his group, Ajit Pawar noted that they have the right to exercise their choices. However, he emphasized that the ECI has the ultimate authority to decide the matter. Both factions have presented their arguments to the ECI, and Ajit Pawar expressed his willingness to accept the ECI's final ruling.

    Responding to questions about the potential disqualification of 16 MLAs from Shiv Sena and the prospect of a change in the chief minister's position, Ajit Pawar dismissed such reports as having no substance.

    He pointed out that similar rumors have circulated since Eknath Shinde assumed the role of chief minister in June 2022 and deemed them meaningless.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala to get longest bridge across Vembanad Lake soon perumbalam bridge; Check details anr

    Kerala to get longest bridge across Vembanad Lake soon; Check details

    Bihar shocker: Dalit woman assaulted, stripped naked over loan dispute; check details AJR

    Bihar shocker: Dalit woman assaulted, stripped naked over loan dispute; check details

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-737 September 25 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-737 September 25 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, to launch rural housing scheme today AJR

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, to launch rural housing scheme today

    Swaminarayan temple in America is World's largest foreign Hindu temple vkp

    Swaminarayan temple in America is World’s largest foreign Hindu temple

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Strike: Writer's guild and major studios reach tentative deal ATG

    Hollywood Strike: Writer's guild and major studios reach tentative deal

    Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra ramp up style game at producer Aman Gill's wedding vma

    Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra ramp up style game at producer Aman Gill's wedding

    Kerala to get longest bridge across Vembanad Lake soon perumbalam bridge; Check details anr

    Kerala to get longest bridge across Vembanad Lake soon; Check details

    Asian Games 2023: Jaipur shooter Divyansh Panwar breaks world record to win gold for India osf

    Asian Games 2023: Jaipur shooter Divyansh Panwar breaks world record to win gold for India

    World Tourism Day 2023: How technology and AI is shaping the future of travel snt eai

    World Tourism Day 2023: How technology and AI is shaping the future of travel

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon