MP Police have intensified patrolling in Chitrakoot as the Mandakini river's water level created a flood-like situation. Homes and ashrams have been evacuated, with SDRF and NDRF teams deployed. The river surpassed a 23-year-old record.

Madhya Pradesh Police have intensified patrolling in Chitrakoot amid a rise in the water level of the Mandakini River, with authorities stepping up surveillance and safety measures for locals in view of the prevailing flood like situation. Police teams are closely monitoring areas along the riverbank and have evacuated houses, settlements and ashrams located close to the river as a precautionary measure. Continuous public announcements are also being made to warn people against approaching the river and to move to safer locations.

Police Urge Caution and Evacuation

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP, Chitrakoot), Rajesh Singh Banjare, told ANI, "Police are continuously monitoring the situation and the houses, settlements, and ashrams along the riverbank have been evacuated. We are also continuously making announcements. SDRF and NDRF teams are also patrolling the area along with the police. We will make every effort to ensure that there are no casualties."

The officer further urged people living near the river, as well as tourists visiting Chitrakoot, to avoid going towards the riverbank and immediately move to safe places. "We appeal to people that if there are houses along the riverbank, people should not go near the river and should reach a safe place. If it rains upstream, the water level will rise and the flow can increase suddenly. For instance, the water level rose by 10-15 feet within just two hours the day before yesterday. So, my appeal is to move to a safe place, stay safe, and ensure the safety of yourself and your family," SDOP Banjare added.

The police have urged people to strictly follow safety advisories, stay away from the river and ensure the safety of themselves and their families until the situation improves.

Mandakini River Surpasses 23-Year Record

Chitrakoot, located in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, was facing a flood-like situation following 14 hours of relentless rainfall, which pushed the Mandakini river beyond its danger threshold. The river surged nearly 8 to 9 metres above the danger mark, surpassing a 23-year-old record. The increasing water level has raised concerns in areas along the riverbank, prompting authorities to intensify monitoring and safety measures.

Residents in flood-affected areas of Chitrakoot are facing severe hardships as homes and shops remain damaged, with streets covered in mud and sludge following heavy flooding in the region. The flood situation worsened after the Mandakini River swelled, causing damage to infrastructure, including the Ramghat bridge, and affecting several nearby villages. (ANI)