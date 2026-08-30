A Panjab University law student was found dead in a hostel in a suspected suicide case. This comes a week after a 31-year-old IIT Delhi student died after allegedly jumping from a campus building. Police are investigating both deaths.

Panjab University Student Dies by Suicide

A student studying at Panjab University has allegedly died by suicide in one of the university's hostels, according to Chandigarh Police.

The deceased has been identified as Chatanniya Singh, a resident of Panipat, Haryana, police said on Saturday.

He was an LLB student at the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS). According to the police, an investigation into the matter has been initiated, and they are looking into the circumstances surrounding the student's death. Further details are awaited.

IIT Delhi Student Dies in Similar Incident

Meanwhile, a week ago, a 31-year-old student of the MSc Physics Department at IIT Delhi died after allegedly jumping from a building on the institute's campus, Delhi Police said.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at around 8:33 AM at Kishangarh police station on Saturday, following which police personnel reached the spot and shifted the injured student to the IIT Delhi campus hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Team were called to the spot for inspection and collection of evidence, police said.

During the preliminary enquiry, police found that the deceased had entered the IIT Delhi campus through the main gate at around 8:00 AM. He subsequently went to the Lecture Hall Complex, took a lift to the sixth floor and allegedly jumped from the front side of the building towards the Lecture Hall Complex.

Police said that no apparent injury marks other than those attributable to the fall had been found so far.

"No suicide note has been found. A mobile phone was recovered from the pocket of the deceased and will be examined as per due procedure," Delhi Police said.

The police said counselling records and other relevant information from the institute are being obtained and the facts are being verified. Further legal action is being taken as per law. (ANI)