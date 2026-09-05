Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on Teacher's Day. He hailed teachers as nation-builders who enrich the younger generation with knowledge, values, and life skills, guiding them to be responsible citizens.

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid floral tribute and remembered former President and eminent educationist, Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, at the Chief Minister’s residence.

'Teachers are Nation-Builders': CM Dhami

The Chief Minister said that Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s life continues to serve as an inspiration for Indian education, culture and human values. His personality and contributions continue to inspire teachers and students even today. Extending his greetings to all teachers on Teacher’s Day, CM Dhami said that teachers enrich the younger generation with knowledge, values and life skills, guiding them towards the right path. He emphasised that teachers play a vital role in nation-building and the development of society.

CM's Message on Social Media

Meanwhile, sharing a post on X, CM Dhami paid tribute to Dr. Radhakrishnan and acknowledged the contribution of educators in shaping the future generation. “Heartfelt Teacher's Day greetings to all esteemed teachers who enrich the new generation with the right direction, values, and life principles through education, and respectful homage on the birth anniversary of the great educationist and former President, 'Bharat Ratna' Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Ji,” CM Dhami said in his X post.

'Guru is a Pathfinder'

Highlighting the importance of teachers in guiding students beyond academics, the Chief Minister said that educators play a crucial role in shaping individuals and building responsible citizens. “A guru is not merely one who imparts literacy, but a pathfinder who gives meaningful direction to life. Through their guidance, students recognize their abilities, move forward with confidence, and contribute to the nation's progress as responsible and sensitive citizens,” he added.

Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a philosopher, scholar and teacher whose legacy continues to be honoured through the day dedicated to educators across the country.