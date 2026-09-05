DMK chief MK Stalin hit out at the government over DVAC raids on senior leader KN Nehru's residence, calling it a politically motivated move. He said the DMK will not fear such 'gimmicks' and will fight the case through legal means.

Stalin Calls Raids 'Politically Motivated'

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Saturday hit out at the government over raids at DMK headquarters principal secretary KN Nehru's residence in Tiruchirappalli, alleging that the case was being pursued "solely for political reasons" even as the matter remains sub judice and the Assembly session is underway.

In a post shared on X, Stalin said, "The case is ongoing in the High Court; the Assembly session is also proceeding. In this situation, the state government has initiated a trial action against DMK headquarters secretary brother Thiru. K.N. Nehru solely for political reasons."

Stalin alleged that the government was using the case as a diversionary tactic and said the people of Tamil Nadu were aware of the political developments behind the formation of the government. "The people of Tamil Nadu are well aware that, to form the government, they induced MLAs from other parties to resign and inducted them into their party right there in the Assembly premises, conducted a horse-trading spree, and even failed to register a preliminary inquiry report in the complaints related to it. As this trend continues as the dark side of Indian democracy, this reels government has, as usual, resorted to diversionary tactics," he wrote.

Stalin asserted that neither KN Nehru nor the DMK would be deterred by the action, adding that the party would fight the matter through legal means. "Thiru. @KN_NEHRU and the DMK will not fear any of these gimmicks from the new government. We will confront and triumph over everything through the path of law!" he said.

உயர்நீதிமன்றத்தில் வழக்கு நடந்துகொண்டிருக்கிறது; சட்டமன்றக் கூட்டத்தொடரும் நடந்துகொண்டிருக்கிறது. இந்நிலையில், முழுக்க முழுக்க அரசியல் காரணங்களுக்காகவே கழக முதன்மைச் செயலாளர் சகோதரர் திரு. கே.என். நேரு அவர்கள் மீதான சோதனை நடவடிக்கையைத் த.வெ.க. அரசு மேற்கொண்டுள்ளது. ஆட்சி அமைக்க… — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 5, 2026

Details of DVAC Raids and Corruption Case

Earlier in the day, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted searches at the residence and premises linked to former Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru in Thillai Nagar, Tiruchirappalli, during which DMK cadres gathered outside his residence. Former minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also visited Nehru's residence during the searches.

The DVAC case against Nehru and others relates to alleged irregularities in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department during his tenure as minister in charge of the department. The allegations include an alleged Rs 888 crore cash-for-jobs scam, claims of irregularities in contracts and alleged illegal transfers and postings.

The FIR was registered after directions from the Madras High Court. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier shared details of the alleged irregularities with state authorities, following which the matter came under scrutiny. The Madras High Court has granted an interim stay on further vigilance action and proceedings against the accused, while the legal proceedings continue. (ANI)