A rare, sacred moment at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham saw Laddu Gopal appear with Shri Vishweshwar during Mangal Aarti after Janmashtami. Devotees witnessed the special worship, filling them with reverence, devotion, and spiritual joy.

A rare and sacred moment unfolded at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham on Saturday morning when Laddu Gopal appeared alongside the divine form of Shri Vishweshwar during the Mangal Aarti of Lord Shri Kashi Vishwanath, leaving devotees filled with reverence, devotion and joy.

A Unique Spiritual Experience

According to the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, the special moment took place after the grand celebration of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, during the auspicious Mangala Aarti of Lord Vishwanath. During the early morning worship, Laddu Gopal was placed with Shri Vishweshwar as devotees offered prayers to the gentle and benevolent form of Mahadev.

The Temple Trust described the occasion as a unique opportunity for devotees to experience devotion, love and spiritual joy. "With the blessings of Shri Vishweshwar and the love of Kanhaiya, may all the devotees of Sanatan faith continue to prosper, may their lives be filled with happiness, peace, faith and devotion and may Sanatan culture and spiritual consciousness continue to strengthen," the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust said while extending its wishes.

The captivating glimpse of Lord Krishna's child form amidst the worship of Mahadev at Kashi Vishwanath Dham moved the hearts of devotees. Devotees had the auspicious opportunity to witness the special worship and Abhishekam of Lord Laddu Gopal.

Janmashtami Celebrated with Fervour

Meanwhile, Krishna Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, was celebrated with great devotion, joy, and traditional religious rituals at Kashi Vishwanath Dham on Saturday. The temple was illuminated with the devotion and divine aura of Lord Shri Krishna.

Janmashtami was celebrated at midnight at the temple. The atmosphere in the temple premises was filled with devotion, with chanting of the Vedic mantras, blowing of conch shells, and chanting of "Jai Shri Krishna" and "Har Har Mahadev."

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the temple trust's scholars performed the ritualistic worship and anointment. On this occasion, the Abhishekam of Lord Laddu Gopal with a Dakshinavarti conch, Panchamrit Abhishekam, and Shodashopachar Pujan were performed in accordance with Vedic traditions. The Lord was adorned with new clothes and attractive adornments, and special Aarti and Bhog were offered. (ANI)