Global Warming 2026: Hottest August In India; Scientists Warn of Huge Climate Warming
Global Warming 2026: Climate Change is real, and the numbers are scary. August 2026 was hottest ever for both the world and India. IMD data shows that even our nights broke a 125-year heat record. And for us in Kolkata, situation is quite worrying
Hottest August in recorded history!
The world has received another major warning about rising temperatures. August 2026 has gone down as the hottest August ever recorded globally. It's not just a global problem; India is seeing the exact same trend. Climate analysis suggests this warming trend could signal bigger dangers ahead.
Will 2026 be the hottest year ever?
We still have a few months left in the year, but climate scientists are already raising alarms. According to Climate Brink's calculations, there's a nearly 75 percent chance that 2026 will become the world's hottest year on record. The average temperature for this year could be around 1.62 degrees Celsius.
2024's record is about to be broken
Back in 2024, the world's average annual temperature was about 1.55 to 1.60 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels. That was the highest until now. But the temperature trends for 2026 indicate that it might just leave that record far behind.
A scary new record for India too
India has also set a new temperature record in August. The IMD reported that since they started keeping nationwide records in 1901, August 2026 was the hottest ever. This shows that it's not just the world getting warmer; India's temperature is following the same dangerous path.
No relief from the heat, even at night
It's not just the daytime heat; rising night temperatures are also a major concern. According to IMD data, India's average minimum temperature in August was 24.36 degrees Celsius. This is 0.68 degrees higher than the normal 23.68 degrees. This is an unprecedented figure in the last 125 years of records.
Kolkata's warming rate is alarming
Kolkata's name has come up prominently among the world's major cities. A climate analysis mentioned that last year, Kolkata had the highest rate of temperature increase among all Indian metro cities. The city's temperature has gone up by about 1.4 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial times.
Bengaluru is right behind Kolkata
On the list of Indian metro cities, Bengaluru is right after Kolkata. There, the temperature has increased by about 1.3 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial era. The long-term trend of rising temperatures in both these cities is particularly grabbing attention.
World crosses the 1.5-degree danger mark
In the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, countries had set a goal to keep global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius of pre-industrial levels. But recent data shows the world might be settling near or even above this limit for the long term. This increases the risk for coastal and mountainous regions.
A more dangerous El Niño ahead?
According to climate experts, climate change doesn't create El Niño. However, by raising the Earth's baseline temperature, it can make the effects of a strong El Niño even more intense. So, this record-breaking August 2026 isn't just about one hot month—it's a major warning for a much warmer future.
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