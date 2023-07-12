Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Integrated Theatre Command may be announced in August

    The announcement may be made on the 77th Independence Day. The initial step involves designating the South Western Command, located in Jaipur, as the inaugural theatre command. It will serve as the experimental Integrated Theatre Command, responsible for identifying and resolving deficiencies, tackling challenges, and implementing necessary adjustments.

    First Integrated Theatre Command may be announced in August
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 8:47 AM IST

    The Indian armed forces' first Integrated Theatre Command (ITC) is likely to be announced in August this year as the process of reorganisation has reached advanced stages, Asianet Newsable has learnt. The move will augment inter-service synergy and jointmanship. Sources in the defence establishment said that the announcement could be made on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day. As per the plan, the Jaipur-based South Western Command will be the first theatre command and act as the test-bed Integrated Theatre Command to address the shortcomings, challenges and implement the commensurate amendments. 

    Agnipath scheme may undergo massive changes; 50 per cent Agniveers likely to be retained

    After South Western Command, the sources said that the next theatre command to be announced is the Lucknow-based Northern Theatre Command. The third will be Maritime Theatre Command to be headquartered at Karwar in Karnataka. It will have the responsibility to look after the coastal and maritime boundaries. 

    The sources further added that these commands are being worked out as per the concept of ‘One Border One Force’. An integrated theatre command envisages a unified command of the three Services, under a single commander, for geographical theatres (areas) that are of strategic and security concern.

    The Western Integrated Theatre Command will be responsible for defence and security of the border areas with Pakistan. The Lucknow-headquartered Northern Integrated Theatre Command will look after the border areas with China. Currently, it houses the Army’s Central Command.

    As per the plan, there will be no additional posts or ranks. They will be drawn from already existing command structures of the services. Currently, the Indian Armed Forces have 17 commands with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force having 7 commands each while the Indian Navy has three.

    First Integrated Theatre Commander

    According to the sources, discussions are underway to choose the first integrated theatre commander. In seniority principle, Kolkata-headquartered Eastern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen RP Kalita will be the senior-most officer in line for appointment in August. The other option would be current South Western Army Commander Lt Gen BS Raju. 

    Retirement Age of Integrated Theatre Commander

    The sources also said that the retirement age of the Integrated Theatre Commander will be 61 years. The Services chiefs serve for three years or till 62 years of age, whichever is earlier. The Lieutenant General and equivalent ranks officers get superannuated at 60 years as of now.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 8:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Larsen and Tubro teams up with Spain's Navantia to bid for Indian Navy's prestigious P75-I submarine deal

    L&T teams up with Spain's Navantia to bid for Indian Navy's prestigious P75 (I) submarine deal

    PM Modi's France Visit: Deal for 26 Rafale-M fighter jets, 3 Scorpene submarines awaits DAC nod

    PM Modi's France Visit: Deal for 26 Rafale-M fighter jets, 3 Scorpene submarines inches closer

    Explained The controversy over US cluster bombs for Ukraine

    Explained: The controversy over US cluster bombs for Ukraine

    Agnipath scheme may undergo massive changes; 50 percent Agniveers likely to be retained

    Agnipath scheme may undergo massive changes; 50 per cent Agniveers likely to be retained

    Bastille Day: 269-member Indian contigent in France to be part of July 14 national Day parade

    Bastille Day: 269 Indian soldiers reach France to be part of parade

    Recent Stories

    Did Hema Malini's Guru Ma made predictions of Shah Rukh Khan's superstardom in 1991? vma

    Did Hema Malini's Guru Ma made predictions of Shah Rukh Khan's superstardom in 1991?

    Petrol and diesel rate today, July 12: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities AJR

    Petrol and diesel rate today, July 12: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

    Kerala news LIVE 12 July 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Rain update: Educational institutions to remain closed in 3 districts today

    Zayn Malik breaks silence on his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai; Know details vma

    Zayn Malik breaks silence on his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai; Know details

    Paper Bag Day: 7 ways Paper Bags benefit the environment MSW EAI

    Paper Bag Day: 7 ways Paper Bags benefit the environment

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon