Monson Mavunkal cheating case: Investigation drags on after arrest of KPCC chief K Sudhakaran

Based on a statement made by complainants who had lost money in the cheating case, the Crime Branch made the decision to question the KPCC president K Sudhakaran and record his arrest. The complainants said they had given money to Monson Mavunkal in Sudhakaran's presence.

Thiruvananthapuram: Following the arrest of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran in connection with the alleged involvement in fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal case, further proceedings have come to a standstill. Even though the top police officials have been named as accused in the case, the Crime Branch which is probing the case, has not started interrogation. Asianet News spoke with complainant MT Shameer, who said that the CBI should look into the case as the suspension of crime branch proceedings is grounds for concern.

Following K Sudhakaran's sudden arrest, Congress organised a significant protest against the proceedings and charged that the Crime Branch had taken the action for political reasons. However, the investigation team made it clear that there is strong evidence against K Sudhakaran and others, and everyone associated with the crime will face justice. Even two weeks after Sudhakaran's arrest, the other accused have not faced any substantial consequences.

The investigating team is not even prepared to question the accused, including former DIG S Surendran, IG Lakshmana, and other key police officials. According to the complainants, the investigative team has received evidence, including bank transaction records, against IG Lakshmana and the former DIG. Furthermore, it was the former DGP who wrote the letter stating that Monson Mavunkal's home has valuables that need to be protected.

Monson duped the complainants of Rs 10 crores by using this letter as evidence. Many of the accused have applied for anticipatory bail at the High Court. The investigating officer has been away for two weeks, despite the crime branch's assertion that the inquiry is at a critical point. The investigative team is currently reviewing the data gathered by the forensic division from seven phones and a laptop seized from Monson Mavunkal.



