Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monson Mavunkal cheating case: Investigation drags on after arrest of KPCC chief K Sudhakaran

    Based on a statement made by complainants who had lost money in the cheating case, the Crime Branch made the decision to question the KPCC president K Sudhakaran and record his arrest. The complainants said they had given money to Monson Mavunkal in Sudhakaran's presence. 

    Monson Mavunkal cheating case: Investigation drags on after arrest of KPCC chief K Sudhakaran anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Following the arrest of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran in connection with the alleged involvement in fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal case, further proceedings have come to a standstill. Even though the top police officials have been named as accused in the case, the Crime Branch which is probing the case, has not started interrogation. Asianet News spoke with complainant MT Shameer, who said that the CBI should look into the case as the suspension of crime branch proceedings is grounds for concern.

    Also read: Monson Mavunkal cheating case: KPCC chief K Sudhakaran arrested, released on bail

    Following K Sudhakaran's sudden arrest, Congress organised a significant protest against the proceedings and charged that the Crime Branch had taken the action for political reasons. However, the investigation team made it clear that there is strong evidence against K Sudhakaran and others, and everyone associated with the crime will face justice. Even two weeks after Sudhakaran's arrest, the other accused have not faced any substantial consequences.

    The investigating team is not even prepared to question the accused, including former DIG S Surendran, IG Lakshmana, and other key police officials. According to the complainants, the investigative team has received evidence, including bank transaction records, against IG Lakshmana and the former DIG. Furthermore, it was the former DGP who wrote the letter stating that Monson Mavunkal's home has valuables that need to be protected. 

    Monson duped the complainants of Rs 10 crores by using this letter as evidence. Many of the accused have applied for anticipatory bail at the High Court. The investigating officer has been away for two weeks, despite the crime branch's assertion that the inquiry is at a critical point. The investigative team is currently reviewing the data gathered by the forensic division from seven phones and a laptop seized from Monson Mavunkal.


     

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    UCC Debate: Islamic countries frequently update personal laws; why ruckus in India?

    UCC Debate: Islamic countries frequently update personal laws; why ruckus in India?

    Delhi Rains trends on social media as city witnesses season first heavy rainfall check out posts gcw

    #DelhiRains trends on social media as city witnesses season's first heavy rainfall

    Khalistanis protest in Canada's Toronto, openly threaten Indian diplomats (WATCH)

    Khalistanis protest in Canada's Toronto, openly threaten Indian diplomats (WATCH)

    Heavy rain lashes Delhi NCR many roads waterlogged Yellow alert issued for Sunday gcw

    Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, many roads waterlogged; 'Yellow alert' issued for Sunday

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK 607 9 July 2023: Check the winning ticket HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK 607 9 July 2023: Check the winning ticket HERE

    Recent Stories

    Longest serving Dutch PM Mark Rutte resigns amid migration row gcw

    Longest-serving Dutch PM Mark Rutte resigns amid migration row

    UCC Debate: Islamic countries frequently update personal laws; why ruckus in India?

    UCC Debate: Islamic countries frequently update personal laws; why ruckus in India?

    Deepika Padukone's shoutout for husband Ranveer Singh on social media is unmissable vma

    Deepika Padukone's shoutout for husband Ranveer Singh on social media is unmissable

    Delhi Rains trends on social media as city witnesses season first heavy rainfall check out posts gcw

    #DelhiRains trends on social media as city witnesses season's first heavy rainfall

    Khalistanis protest in Canada's Toronto, openly threaten Indian diplomats (WATCH)

    Khalistanis protest in Canada's Toronto, openly threaten Indian diplomats (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon