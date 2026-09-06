Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu died of a heart attack on Sunday. Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi called it an 'irreparable loss,' while CM Hemant Soren mourned the loss of an 'elder brother' and dedicated colleague.

Political Leaders Mourn Minister's Passing

Jharkhand Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi condoled the demise of Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu, saying his passing is an "irreparable loss to the politics of Jharkhand." "The news of the demise of the Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu, has left me deeply anguished. He was a skilled public representative and a personality devoted to public service. His death is an irreparable loss to the politics of Jharkhand," Marandi said in a post on X on Sunday.

Details of Demise

Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar passed away at Mercy Hospital in Giridih late Sunday night after suffering a heart attack, hospital authorities said. He was brought to the hospital with complaints of chest pain and was declared dead despite resuscitation efforts by doctors.

CM Hemant Soren Expresses Grief

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the demise of Sudivya Kumar and described him as an elder brother and a dedicated colleague. In a post on X, Soren said, “Late at night, I received the heartbreaking news of the passing of my elder brother, our beloved Sudivya Kumar Sonu Ji. Accepting this news is extremely difficult for me. Sonu Bhaiya's departure has left a void in my life that cannot be expressed in words.”

'An Elder Brother'

Recalling his association with Sudivya Kumar, Soren said, “Sonu Bhaiya was not just a senior colleague or political associate to me. He was like an elder brother—affectionate, guiding, and steadfastly standing by my side in every difficult time. The moments spent with him and the lessons learned from him will always remain with me.”

'Devoted Life to Jharkhand's Cause'

Soren further said that Sudivya Kumar had been associated with the Jharkhand movement and devoted his life to the cause of Jharkhand's identity and rights. He added, “As a dedicated soldier of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, he devoted his entire life to the fight for Jharkhand's identity, rights, and pride. His dedication to Jharkhandiyat and his indomitable spirit will always be remembered.” (ANI)