BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said the MMRDA has confirmed a mosque-like structure near Mumbai Airport's T2 is illegal. The authority stated no permission was granted and has directed the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) to take action for removal.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said on Thursday said that the Maharashtra Regional and Development Authority (MMRDA) has informed that no permission was issued for a mosque-like structure located near the VIP arrival and taxi stand area of Terminal 2 of Mumbai Airport and has asked Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) to take necessary action for its removal.

Somaiya, a former BJP MP, had earlier raised the issue of the alleged unauthorised construction on government land near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and visited the spot on September 3 along with officials.

Kirit Somaiya Alleges 'Land Jihad'

Sharing a letter issued by MMRDA to MIAL, Somaiya said that the authority had confirmed that the structure was illegal and had directed the airport operator to remove it following due procedure. In a post on X, Somaiya said, "Mumbai Airport "Land JIHAD" MMRDA (Maharashtra Govt) says it's illegal Masjid. NO permission given MMRDA asked MIAL Mumbai International Airport Ltd to demolish the ilegal Structure/Masjid immediately. I requested MIAL & MMRDA to register FIR against the Trustees, Persons behind this Land JIHAD." Mumbai Airport "Land JIHAD" MMRDA (Maharashtra Govt) says it's illegal Masjid. NO permission given MMRDA asked MIAL Mumbai International Airport Ltd to demolish the ilegal Structure/Masjid immediately. I requested MIAL & MMRDA to register FIR against the Trustees, Persons… pic.twitter.com/OnZKYe8p53 — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) September 10, 2026

MMRDA Confirms Structure is Unauthorised

In its letter dated September 8, MMRDA stated that it had received a complaint regarding an existing structure/mosque near the VIP Arrival/taxi stand area of T2 Mumbai Airport. "MMRDA has not issued any permission for the said structure/Mosque. Further, there is no provision/reservation, allocation, or designation of any site/plot for a place of public worship in the IDP within the said Notified Area," the letter stated.

The authority further informed that under the Operations, Management, Development Agreement (OMDA), MIAL is responsible for planning, development, construction and maintenance of infrastructure and facilities within the notified area. "An action regarding removal of the said structure/Mosque in the said notified area by following due procedure" was requested by MMRDA, according to the letter.

Background of the Complaint

Earlier, Somaiya had visited the airport premises and alleged that an unauthorised mosque had been constructed in the taxi parking zone near Terminal 2. He had said that action would be taken against the unauthorised structure and those responsible.

On September 8, Somaiya posted that MMRDA had issued a show-cause notice regarding the structure and said he expected action within two weeks. (ANI)