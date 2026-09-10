Former MP Ashok Siddharth told BSP chief Mayawati he is ready to quit politics after she linked her nephew Akash Anand's political future to his exit. Siddharth appealed to Mayawati not to connect his 'sanyas' to Anand's reinstatement.

Siddharth Ready to Quit Politics on Mayawati's Command

Former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddharth on Thursday responded to BSP chief Mayawati's ultimatum by declaring his readiness to quit politics entirely if she believes his presence harms the "Bahujan movement" and appealed to her not to link his "sanyasas" to her nephew Akash Anand's political future.

Mayawati Links Akash Anand's Future to Siddharth's Exit

His statement follows Mayawati's public condition linking the political future of Akash Anand to Siddharth’s total exit from politics. Mayawati has removed Akash Anand from his role as the BSP's national convener, demoting him to an ordinary party worker because he needed to gain "political maturity".

Mayawati had said that Siddharth still had the opportunity to "renounce his political ambitions, rise above personal interests" for the interest of his son-in-law Ashok Anand. She said that if the condition is met; the party will "sympathetically consider restoring his (Anand) responsibilities so that he can play an active role in the party"

Siddharth's Emotional Appeal and Denial of Conspiracy

In an X post addressed to Mayawati, Siddharth expressed deep reverence for her leadership, stating he had served the BSP and the ideals of Kanshi Ram and BR Ambedkar for 35 years. He said her word had always been final for him and credited her for his political career, including his terms in the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha.

"I wish to inform you that, for me, your command is greater than anything else in the world. Before your orders, my relationships, family--everything feels utterly insignificant. Under your guidance, for the past thirty-five years, I have been devoted to the BSP and the mission of the esteemed Mayawati Ji, Honorable Sahib Shri Kanshi Ram Ji, and Baba Sahib Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. Whatever responsibilities you have entrusted to me thus far, I have strived to fulfil them with all my might," he said.

Siddharth denied claims that he had worked against the party's interests or attempted to influence Akash Anand, calling such allegations a conspiracy by rivals within the party motivated by envy. He said he had barely met Akash Anand in recent months, only crossing paths during scheduled programmes in states under his charge.

"I have never done anything against the interests of the party, and I could not even dream of doing anything against you. My entire life and that of my family remains indebted to you," he said, adding, "let alone advising the Honorable Akash Ji, I haven't even met him in the past several months except on a couple of occasions when his programs were scheduled in those states for which you had assigned me responsibility."

He appealed to Mayawati not to link his "sanyas" (renunciation) to her nephew Akash Anand's political future. "I beseech you not to link my taking sannyasa to Akash Ji's return; the Honorable Akash Anand Ji is your nephew before he is my son-in-law, and the son of the respected Anand Bhai Sahib. Your blood runs in his veins; he has spent two decades of his life under your shelter and care—how could an ordinary worker like me possibly mislead him? You understand his good and bad better than anyone else; whether to give him responsibility again or not is your decision", he said.

परम आदरणीय बहन जी सादर चरण स्पर्श! माननीया बहन जी आपको अवगत कराना है कि, मेरे लिए आपका आदेश दुनिया की किसी भी चीज़ से बढ़ कर है। आपके आदेश के आगे मेरे रिश्ते नाते, परिवार सभी बेहद छोटे हैं। आपके मार्गदर्शन में, मैं बीते पैंतीस वर्षों से बीएसपी और मान्यवार साहेब श्री… — Ashok Siddharth BSP (@MP_SiddharthBSP) September 10, 2026

Siddharth added that if Mayawati felt his continued involvement was damaging the Bahujan mission, he was prepared to step away from political and social life immediately, saying such a sacrifice would be minor compared to the debt he owed her. "If you feel today that my presence in political and social life is harming the Bahujan mission established by our saints, gurus, and great souls, then I am renouncing political and social life right this moment. Respected Sister Ji, my life is indebted to you; in such a case, taking sanyas is a very small thing--for if I ever had to give my life for you, that too would be a matter of pride for me," he said.

'Clear Path' for Anand's Return, Says BSP Chief

The BSP chief had earlier stated that a clear path remains for Akash Anand to resume an active leadership role within the movement, provided Siddharth steps aside completely. "In such a situation, keeping in mind the interests of the BSP Party and Movement, as well as his own family and the future of his son-in-law Shri Akash Anand, Shri Ashok Siddharth still has the opportunity to renounce his political ambitions, rise above personal interests, etc., and completely retire from politics. Only then will Shri Akash Anand be able to work freely in the party, and only then will the party sympathetically consider restoring his responsibilities so that he can play an active role in the party--this is the general consensus in the party," she added.

A Cycle of Expulsions and Reinstatements

The exchange follows Mayawati's September 3 announcement removing Akash Anand as the party's national convener. She said it would not be appropriate to assign him any major responsibility at this stage, noting that he still needed to gain more maturity.

The recurring friction within the BSP's inner circle traces back to a cycle of expulsions, apologies, and reinstatements. Siddharth, father-in-law of Akash Anand, had earlier been expelled from the BSP in March 2025 over allegations of "factionalism." He was reinstated in September 2025 after publicly apologising and pledging loyalty to the party before being expelled again in August this year.

Akash Anand himself was reinducted into the party and later appointed national convenor in August 2025, before being removed from that post on September 3. (ANI)