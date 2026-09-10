Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh announced a 'Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra' from Ujjain to Ayodhya, starting October 20. He stated the march is non-political and aims to counter the exploitation of religion and uphold Sanatan values.

Digvijaya Singh Announces 'Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra'

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh announced plans to launch 'Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra' (Sanatan Self-Respect March) starting from Ujjain to Ayodhya, scheduled to commence on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, October 20. The Congress leader, in a Facebook post, emphasised that while Lord Shri Ram represents deep faith and self-respect for millions of followers, it has become imperative to speak out against the exploitation of religion and the trivialisation of devotees' beliefs. “Lord Shri Ram is a symbol of faith and self-respect for crores of Sanatanis. However, it has become essential today to raise a voice against the exploitation taking place in the name of religion and Lord Shri Ram, and against the trivialisation of the devotees' faith. With this objective, we are launching the 'Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra' (Sanatan Self-Respect March) from Ujjain to Ayodhya on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, October 20th," Singh said.

Clarifying the intent behind the initiative, Digvijaya Singh emphasised, “This journey is not intended to support or oppose any political party; rather, it is about upholding transparency, truth, and reverence in the name of religion. It aims to strengthen social harmony and Sanatan values.”

Inviting public participation, Singh shared a digital link for citizens wishing to join the campaign against the exploitation carried out in the name of faith. “If you too wish to raise your voice against this exploitation carried out in the name of religion, please become a part of this journey. To join the march, fill out the Google Form provided below and participate with us in this mass awareness campaign,” Digvijaya Singh said.

Ram Mandir Controversy and Trust Developments

This comes after Ayodhya's Ram Mandir has been at the centre of controversy over allegations of donation theft, with the opposition criticising the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on several occasions. As this happened, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust appointed Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd.) as the first CEO of the trust. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Trust's trustees in Ayodhya, which also discussed filling vacant trustee posts, approval of the 2025-26 annual accounts, progress of the SIT probe into alleged financial irregularities and developments before the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Sanatan Pandey earlier questioned the credibility of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust as it appointed a new CEO for the Ram Mandir in the wake of alleged embezzlement of donations, claiming that it will be a "bigger fraud". Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Pandey questioned the whereabouts of the alleged donations taken from the Mandir, stating that the trust existed at that time as well. (ANI)