Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi arrived in the UAE for an investment outreach visit. He is leading a high-level delegation to engage with the business community and Odia diaspora, pitching projects worth Rs 2.105 lakh crore to boost economic ties.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi arrived in Dubai on September 9 on a visit aimed at engaging with the UAE business community and members of the Odia diaspora, according to the Department of Industries, Government of Odisha. Majhi was welcomed upon his arrival by representatives of the UAE’s business community as well as members of the Odia diaspora living in the United Arab Emirates.

The Odisha Chief Minister is on a UAE visit to push Odisha’s high-level investment outreach in the United Arab Emirates. He arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the visit. According to an official release, the visit, with the principal engagement programme from September 9 to 11 and return to India on September 12, is aimed at deepening Odisha’s economic engagement with the UAE and building partnerships across investment, manufacturing, infrastructure, energy and emerging industries.

High-Level Delegation and Engagements

The Chief Minister is leading a high-level delegation comprising Minister of Industries Sampad Chandra Swain, Chief Secretary Anu Garg and senior officials of the Industries Department and IPICOL. The delegation was received in Abu Dhabi by Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Hemant Sharma, along with UAE-based officials and representatives. The delegation was also welcomed by representatives of the Embassy of India in the UAE.

Following his arrival, the Chief Minister reviewed preparations for the high-level business and investor engagements scheduled during the Abu Dhabi leg of the visit. He took stock of arrangements for upcoming interactions with UAE-based investors, institutions and business leaders, with emphasis on ensuring focused and outcome-oriented engagements.

During the day, the Chief Minister also met the Ambassador of India to the UAE and discussed the deepening of India-UAE relations and the growing opportunities for stronger economic and people-to-people linkages between the two countries, as per the release. The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of ensuring continued support, facilitation and ease of living for Odias working and residing in the region, while recognising their contribution as an important bridge between Odisha and the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi programme will bring the Odisha delegation into direct engagement with leading UAE institutions, investors and business groups. The engagements are designed to move beyond investment outreach towards identifying specific opportunities for partnerships, technology collaboration and long-term industrial participation in Odisha.

Major Investment Pitch

Earlier on Wednesday, Odisha pitched investment opportunities linked to 14 projects involving an estimated Rs 2.105 lakh crore while also seeking stronger exports and trade ties with the UAE as Majhi held a series of investor meetings in Abu Dhabi.

Talks with International Holding Company (IHC)

During a high-level meeting with senior representatives of Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC), discussions focused on potential investments in metallurgy, rare earth and critical minerals, coal-to-chemicals, port-based Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and industrial infrastructure, according to the Department of Industries, Government of Odisha.

The state government said Adani Group and IHC Group expressed interest in exploring 14 projects for which MoUs have been signed, involving an estimated aggregate investment of Rs 2.105 lakh crore and potential employment opportunities for around 8.7 lakh people.

“Odisha offers a unique combination of natural resources, industrial capabilities, strategic location and a growing infrastructure ecosystem,” Majhi said during the roundtable with IHC representatives.

The Chief Minister invited IHC and its group companies to explore long-term investment opportunities in Odisha, particularly in critical minerals, metallurgy, port-led development and emerging industrial sectors. He also assured government support for facilitating strategic investments and partnerships. (ANI)