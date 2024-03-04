Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Miscreants target three separate Vande Bharat trains for stone pelting in SWR division

    Stone-pelting attacks targeted three Vande Bharat trains in the South Western Railway sector, causing damage to windows but no injuries. Railway authorities, including R. Rama Shankar Prasad Singh, are alarmed by the incidents, emphasizing the need for vigilant enforcement of the law. Previous efforts led to arrests, including minors, involved in similar incidents.

    Miscreants target three separate Vande Bharat trains for stone pelting in SWR division vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 2:12 PM IST

    Miscreants unleashed a series of stone-pelting attacks on three separate Vande Bharat trains as they traversed the South Western Railway sector on Sunday. Despite the absence of any injuries, the assaults caused significant damage to the trains' windows, prompting swift action from railway authorities.

    Inspector General cum Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Railway Protection Force, R. Rama Shankar Prasad Singh, addressed the concerning incidents, revealing that no arrests have been made thus far. Expressing the gravity of the situation, Singh stated that three separate incidents occurred on the same day, two of which transpired within the Bangalore Railway Division.

    Viral post: Vande Bharat passenger finds cockroach in meal, shares photos on social media; IRCTC reacts

    The initial assault occurred at 6:15 am when the KSR Bangalore-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express encountered stone pelting near the Chikkabanavara railway station. Miscreants targeted windows in seats 40, 41, and 42 of coach C6, causing damage to the train.

    Later in the day, at approximately 3:20 pm, the Dharwad-KSR Bangalore Vande Bharat Express fell victim to a similar attack at Haveri and Harihar railway stations in the Mysore division. Stones were hurled at the windows of the C5 coach, resulting in further damage.

    The third incident occurred at 4:30 pm on the Mysore-MGR Central Vande Bharat Express, mere meters before the Kuppam station in the Bangalore division. The assailants targeted the glass panels of the C4 coach, specifically seats 40, 41, and 42, causing significant harm.

    Amrit Bharat Express: Know ticket fare, passenger amenities, number of coaches and more

    Cases have been registered under Section 147 (trespassing on railway tracks) and Section 153 (endangering the safety of persons travelling on the railway by willful act or omission). Singh emphasized that previous efforts by the Railway Protection Force had led to a significant reduction in such incidents. However, the sudden resurgence on Sunday highlights the need for continued vigilance and strict enforcement of the law.

    Singh further disclosed that 45 individuals had been apprehended between July and December of the previous year in connection with similar stone-pelting incidents on Vande Bharat trains. Notably, a significant portion of these perpetrators were minors, engaging in such acts for amusement.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 2:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Farmers announce 'Rail Roko' across country on March 10, to reach Delhi on March 6 AJR

    Farmers announce 'Rail Roko' across country on March 10, to reach Delhi on March 6

    Moodys raises India's growth forecast to 6.8% for 2024, hails its economic performance

    Moody's raises India's growth forecast to 6.8% for 2024, hails its economic performance

    Modi ka Parivar BJP leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda change social media bios after Lalu Prasad's jibe gcw

    'Modi ka Parivar': BJP leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda change social media bios after Lalu Prasad's jibe

    'Yogi Adityanath would be blown up': Police probes bomb threat to UP CM in Lucknow anr

    'Yogi Adityanath would be blown up': Police probes bomb threat to UP CM in Lucknow

    Delhi Budget 2024: AAP govt announces new scheme, to give Rs 1,000 per month to women above 18 years of age AJR

    Delhi Budget 2024: AAP govt announces new scheme, to give Rs 1,000 per month to women above 18 years of age

    Recent Stories

    Farmers announce 'Rail Roko' across country on March 10, to reach Delhi on March 6 AJR

    Farmers announce 'Rail Roko' across country on March 10, to reach Delhi on March 6

    Moodys raises India's growth forecast to 6.8% for 2024, hails its economic performance

    Moody's raises India's growth forecast to 6.8% for 2024, hails its economic performance

    Modi ka Parivar BJP leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda change social media bios after Lalu Prasad's jibe gcw

    'Modi ka Parivar': BJP leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda change social media bios after Lalu Prasad's jibe

    Russia summons German ambassador over leaked wiretape of Army discussion on Ukraine snt

    Russia summons German ambassador over leaked wiretape of Army discussion on Ukraine

    Cricket ICC announces nominees for February's player of the month award osf

    Yashasvi Jaiswal's stellar show against England earns him ICC player of the month nomination

    Recent Videos

    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon