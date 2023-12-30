Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Amrit Bharat Express: Know ticket fare, passenger amenities, number of coaches and more

    The Amrit Bharat trains, introducing a new class of high-speed passenger trains nationwide, promise upgraded amenities and enhanced travel experiences. The trains feature LHB push-pull technology, non-air-conditioned coaches, and various modern facilities

    Amrit Bharat Express: Know ticket fare, passenger amenities, number of coaches and more
    First Published Dec 30, 2023, 9:35 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch two Amrit Bharat trains and six Vande Bharat trains on Saturday, December 30, just weeks before the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The introduction of Amrit Bharat trains marks the debut of a new class of high-speed passenger trains nationwide, promising an enhanced travel experience for passengers. The Amrit Bharat Express train will run two days a week.

    Amrit Bharat Express Features
    The Amrit Bharat Express, equipped with LHB push-pull technology and non-air-conditioned coaches, aims to elevate the passenger journey with improved amenities. Notable features include attractive seat layouts, enhanced luggage racks, mobile charging outlets, LED lighting, CCTV surveillance, and a comprehensive public information system.

    As outlined in a Railway Board circular, special features of Amrit Bharat trains include dust-sealed gangways, segregation of reserved and unreserved coaches with sliding doors, semi-permanent couplers, horizontal sliding windows, and an aerosol-based fire suppression system in toilets and electrical cubicles.

    Amrit Bharat Express Ticket Rates and Fare Structure

    Indian Railways has set the fares of Amrit Bharat Express trains approximately 15 to 17 per cent higher than the corresponding class of travel in Mail/Express trains. The base fare for second-class unreserved coaches is notably higher, reflecting the additional passenger comforts provided by the train.

    The minimum fare for the second class coach for distances up to 50 kilometres is Rs 35, while for the sleeper class, it is Rs 46 for journeys up to 15 kilometres and Rs 65 for 50 kilometres. For longer distances, the minimum fare ranges from Rs 933 for second class to Rs 1469 for sleeper class, exclusive of additional charges such as reservation fees, GST, etc.

    Amrit Bharat Express Operational Guidelines

    Various charges, including superfast surcharge and reservation fees, will be levied separately. Concessional tickets and tickets against free complimentary passes that are not reimbursed will not be applicable for this train. The eligibility criteria for Privilege Pass/PTOs/Duty Pass for Railway employees align with those in Mail/Express trains. Normal cancellation and refund rules apply.

    Amrit Bharat Express Technical Specifications

    The Amrit Bharat Express, utilizing push-pull technology with a WAP5 6,000 HP locomotive at each end, boasts a maximum permissible speed of 130 kmph. This technology facilitates faster acceleration and deceleration, thereby reducing travel time.

    Number of Coaches on Amrit Bharat Express 

    The trains will consist of 22 coaches, including 12 sleeper coaches, 8 general second-class coaches, and 2 guard compartments.

    Prime Minister Modi's unveiling of the Amrit Bharat Express trains signifies a significant leap in India's rail transportation, introducing modern amenities and enhanced speed for a superior travel experience.

