'Reject proponents of lies, hatred': Congress' Sonia Gandhi slams PM Modi, BJP in video message (WATCH)

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to the people to reject the proponents of lies and hatred and vote for her party for a "brighter and more equal future" for all.

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday urged the public to repudiate those who propagate falsehoods and sow division, advocating instead for her party as the pathway to a "brighter and more equitable future" for all. This call coincided with the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Gandhi affirmed that the Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc remain steadfast in their commitment to upholding the Constitution and safeguarding democracy.

"Reject the proponents of lies and hatred and vote for the Congress for a brighter and more equal future for all. Press the hand button and together let us build a stronger, more united India with peace and harmony for all," Gandhi said in a video message.

She contended that youth unemployment, crimes against women, and discrimination against Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities have surged to unprecedented heights. Sonia Gandhi attributed these challenges to the "niyat" (intention) and "niti" (policy) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, which she alleged prioritize power over inclusivity and dialogue.

"The sight of our Constitution and democracy being under threat, our poor being left behind, and the fact that the fabric of our society is being torn apart fills me with anguish," the Congress leader said.

"Today, I ask for your support once again. Our 'Nyay Patra' and guarantees aim to unite our nation and work for the poor, youth, women, farmers, workers, and the disadvantaged communities of India. The Congress and the INDIA (bloc) parties are committed to defending our Constitution and democracy," Sonia Gandhi added.

Latest Videos