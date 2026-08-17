Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary announced mining will resume after Oct 15. The tender for 28 mining blocks is on, with over 30 blocks to be allotted by September end. The move is part of a plan to boost economic activity and attract investment.

Bihar to Resume Mining Activities Post-October 15

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday said the state is expected to resume mining activities after October 15, announcing progress in the auction and allocation of critical and strategic mineral blocks.

Addressing an event on the auction of Critical and Strategic Mineral Blocks in Patna, Choudhary said the tender process for 28 mining blocks was currently underway and expressed confidence that more than 30 blocks would be allotted before the end of September. "The tender process for 28 (mining) blocks is underway. More than 30 blocks will be allotted before the end of September. I have confidence that we will resume mining in the state after October 15," the Chief Minister said.

Economic Impact and Strategic Importance

The announcement comes as Bihar seeks to expand economic activity and attract investment through the utilisation of its mineral resources. The auction and subsequent operationalisation of mineral blocks could generate revenue for the state while also creating employment and supporting industries linked to mining and mineral processing.

The focus on critical and strategic minerals also assumes significance amid growing demand for minerals used in emerging sectors, including renewable energy, electric vehicles, electronics and advanced technologies.

Broader Economic and Development Agenda

The mining announcement is part of a wider set of economic and developmental priorities outlined by Choudhary in recent days. On August 16, the Chief Minister set an ambitious target of attracting Rs 5 lakh crore in investment by November, while announcing policy measures aimed at improving Bihar's investment environment.

Focus on Employment and Youth Initiatives

The government has also been focusing on employment and human resource development. In recent days, Choudhary distributed appointment letters to successful candidates selected through the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission examination, with the government highlighting the recruitment drive as part of its employment push.

During his Independence Day address on August 15, Choudhary also announced several initiatives concerning students and employment. One of the key announcements was the Vidyarthi Sahyog Portal, intended to allow students to submit complaints and seek government redressal, with the government aiming to resolve grievances within 30 days.

The Chief Minister has also spoken about the government's broader employment ambitions, including a target of creating one crore jobs by 2030, linking employment generation with Bihar's development agenda.

Next Steps in Mineral Block Allocation

Against this backdrop, the proposed restart of mining assumes importance for the state's industrial and economic expansion. The government is expected to complete the tendering and allocation process for the identified blocks over the coming weeks before moving towards the commencement of mining operations.

The Patna event was held as the Union Ministry of Mines organised a roadshow on the 8th tranche of auctions of critical and strategic mineral blocks, along with a workshop on the National Mineral Exploration and Development Trust (NMEDT).

Choudhary said the ongoing auction process would pave the way for mining activities to resume in Bihar after October 15. The government is now expected to focus on completing the allocation of the blocks and ensuring the necessary processes are in place before operations begin.

The developments come as the Bihar government seeks to combine mineral-resource development with investment promotion, employment generation, education reforms and infrastructure expansion as part of its broader development agenda. (ANI)