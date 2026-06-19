Udhayanidhi Stalin reiterated the DMK's strong opposition to the Mekedatu dam in the TN Assembly, vowing to protect the state's water rights. The assembly later unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre not to approve the project.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Friday reiterated the DMK's strong opposition to the proposed Mekedatu dam project in Karnataka, asserting that the party would not allow Tamil Nadu's water rights to be compromised.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly during a discussion on a resolution related to the Mekedatu project, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the DMK has consistently opposed the Mekedatu project and backed all legal and political efforts aimed at safeguarding Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery river water.

DMK's Firm Stand on Water Rights

Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "DMK's firm stand is that no dam should be constructed at Mekedatu. We must never allow Tamil Nadu's rights to be compromised. Even though a party that is part of our alliance is in power in Karnataka, the then Chief Minister M.K. Stalin strongly opposed the construction of the dam. We have been securing Cauvery water through long and sustained legal battles. It was due to the DMK government's continuous opposition that the Mekedatu project report was sent back by the Central Water Commission. This was possible only because the DMK government and our leader courageously and consistently registered their opposition."

He also highlighted the difficulties faced by farmers due to the non-release of water from the Mettur Dam and called for concerted efforts to secure the state's rightful allocation of water. "DMK supports all legal measures taken to prevent the construction of the dam in Karnataka. Let us remain united and stop this project. We extend our full support to the Chief Minister's resolution. Farmers are facing hardships because water has not been released from the Mettur Dam. The Tamil Nadu government must take the necessary steps to secure the state's rightful share of water by firmly presenting its case and ensuring justice is done," Stalin added.

The remarks came during deliberations in the Assembly on a resolution concerning the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, which has long been opposed by Tamil Nadu over concerns that it could affect downstream water availability in the state.

Assembly Passes Unanimous Resolution

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister Vijay opposing the Mekedatu Dam. The resolution received support from Congress, VCK in the House, marking a unanimous stand by the state assembly against the project. The resolution emphasises that any such project would violate existing legal frameworks and the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Details of the Resolution

The resolution moved by the Chief Minister stated, "This August House records its strong objection to the unilateral attempt of the Government of Karnataka to construct a dam across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu, without respecting the Final Award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal dated 5.2.2007 and the Judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated 16.2.2018, without obtaining the concurrence of the concerned basin States, and without securing any approval from the Union Government. Such an action is not at all acceptable.''

The resolution further calls upon the Central Government to withhold all necessary clearances for the project.''This August House urges the Union Government not to grant any form of approval, including technical and environmental clearances, to the Mekedatu Dam Project proposed by the Government of Karnataka,'' the resolution states.

Highlighting the water scarcity in the region, the resolution noted, ''The Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Hon'ble Supreme Court have observed that the Cauvery Basin is a deficit basin and that the total available water in the basin has already been apportioned among the basin States. Therefore, no new project can be undertaken in the Cauvery Basin, nor can any additional quantity of water be utilised.''

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, through the resolution, stressed the sensitivity of the inter-state river dispute. ''The Cauvery issue is a highly sensitive matter between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Therefore, this August House urges the Union Government to advise the Government of Karnataka not to undertake the construction of a dam or any new water storage project at Mekedatu or at any other location in the Cauvery Basin without the concurrence of the other basin States and without the approval of the Union Government,'' the resolution reads.

Furthermore, the Tamil Nadu government is seeking a directive for the Central Water Commission (CWC) to halt the processing of Karnataka's project report. (ANI)