PM Narendra Modi in his 137th Mann Ki Baat lauded individuals like Krishna Seshadri for his BharatRajya website and women changemakers in Nagaland and Odisha, championing themes of women empowerment and urging citizens to be 'Vocal for Local'.

Carrying forward his practice of lauding Indians bringing change in society, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recognized the efforts of Mumbai-based Krishna Seshadri for BharatRajya website, a flower cultivator from Nagaland and women involved in forest conservation in Odisha as women empowerment and 'vocal for local' emerged as key themes in his 137th Mann Ki Baat address.

Praise for 'BharatRajya' Initiative

In the 137th episode of his monthly radio programme, PM Modi praised Sashedri for building 'BharatRajya', a website that allows users to choose any one year to know who ruled which part of India at that time. The Prime Minister said he came across Seshadri's initiative on social media on the occasion of Ashadha Ekadashi and found the idea interesting. Krishna Seshadri also joined PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat via phone call, where he shared about his interests in technology and history and bringing them together through the BharatRajya initiative.

Highlighting Women Empowerment

Highlighting the growing role of women in the country's economy, PM Modi said that the 'PM SVANidhi Yojana' is providing "new strength" to lakhs of women entrepreneurs, marking an aspect of women's empowerment that often goes undiscussed. He pointed out that nearly 46 per cent of the beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme are women.

"Every day from morning till evening, lakhs of women are busy with their work on the streets of our cities and towns. Some sell vegetables, some fruits, some set up tea stalls, while some sell flowers, lamps, and puja items. Many times, just a little lack of capital prevents their business from progressing. But now, lakhs of such mothers and sisters are getting new strength from the 'PM Svanidhi Yojana'. This aspect of 'women empowerment' is not discussed as much as it should be," PM Modi said. He cited the examples of Babita Sharma from Ghaziabad, who transitioned from a roadside stall to a permanent shop, and Bengaluru-based TS Ningamma, who runs a small eatery with her husband.

Inspiring Stories of Change

Odisha's Eco-Tourism Champion

The Prime Minister also lauded the efforts of Maithili Bhue from 'Dhordrokusum' village in Debrigarh, Odisha, for her contribution to forest conservation and eco-tourism. "Until a few years ago, Maithili Bhue ji used to go to the forest to collect firewood or pick Mahua and Kendu leaves. However, she then got associated with Debrigarh Eco-Tourism. From that point on, her relationship with the forest took a new direction. Now, forest conservation also became a means of her livelihood," the Prime Minister said.

He noted that Maithili's initiative has inspired over 60 other women in her village to join the cause of wildlife protection and eco-tourism.

Nagaland's Flower Cultivator

Similarly, the Prime Minister highlighted the journey of Vesalu Puro from Phek district in Nagaland, saying that a small hobby can sometimes open the door to great possibilities. He said that Puro gradually recognised the growing demand for flowers during weddings and festivals and decided to turn her hobby into a livelihood opportunity. Vesalu received training in scientific flower cultivation from the local Krishi Vigyan Kendra. She then planted thousands of gladiolus bulbs on just a quarter-acre of land, the PM said.

"In her very first attempt, over 5,000 flowers bloomed," PM Modi said.

PM Modi emphasised that these stories are a testament to how "hard work and the right guidance" are transforming the lives of women across India, from bustling urban centers to remote forest villages.

Embracing 'Vocal for Local'

Ahead of Janmashtami and Vishwakarma Puja in September, he urged citizens to embrace the 'Vocal for Local' initiative and purchase 'Made in India' products to strengthen the path toward self-reliance. "Our festivals and celebrations not only uphold our traditions but also provide us with opportunities to connect with one another. In the coming days, we are set to celebrate several more significant festivals. The holy festival of Janmashtami falls on September 4th. We will also celebrate Vishwakarma Puja in September. On this occasion, we should honour the artisans, craftspeople, and Vishwakarma friends in our communities. Deepawali is also approaching in a few months, and preparations for it are already gradually underway. During this festive season, I once again urge you to be 'Vocal for Local.' Being 'Vocal for Local' does not merely mean buying earthen lamps; the vision behind it is much broader," PM Modi said.

'Vocal for Local' is a national movement, spearheaded by the Central Government and actively promoted by NITI Aayog, with the aim of encouraging consumers to prioritise domestically produced goods and services. It aims to empower local businesses and enhance the country's manufacturing capabilities, thereby advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

Focus on Space and Innovation

As India marked the National Space Day on August 23 and with the Centre's focus on the space sector, he lauded 'Mission ShaktiSAT,' noting that through it, 12,000 girl students from 108 countries are getting the opportunity to learn satellite technology and to advance in the field of innovation.

Under the mission, students complete a 21-module space program designed by international professors from the US, Europe, and India.

Participants receive roughly 120 hours of online training covering spacecraft systems, programming, and payload development. One representative student from each participating country travels to India for hands-on integration and leadership workshops.

A Call for a Drug-Free India

Calling for a new social media trend, #NashaMuktYuva, PM Modi urged the youth to create art and content to raise awareness against drug addiction, noting that such addiction "does not just engulf a single individual; the entire family and society have to bear the consequences."

"Can you come up with a powerful slogan for a drug-free India? Can our young musicians create songs that convey the message of a drug-free life? Can students and theatre groups write touching short plays that highlight the dangers of drugs while also showing the path to recovery? Our country has no shortage of excellent content creators. I urge them to create content in various languages that helps society in this endeavor. You can use your creativity as a medium for social change. Do share your efforts on social media using the relevant hashtag. Often, creative efforts prove more impactful than formal campaigns. Let us all play our part in this noble mission to keep India's youth away from drugs and free from addiction. Do share your efforts on social media with the hashtag #NashaMuktYuva," he said.

The Rise of Avocado

PM Modi also tapped into the popular trend of avocado cultivation and consumption in the country.

PM Modi said avocado, which was earlier relatively unknown in India and had low value and demand, has now become increasingly popular and is frequently seen on dining tables. "The avocado fruit is creating quite a buzz these days. Hardly anyone knew about this fruit in the past; both its value and demand were low, but today it is frequently seen on dining tables," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)