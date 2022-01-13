Assembly Election 2022: Twitter announces steps to empower citizens before polls

According to the company, Twitter's initiatives, driven by an open Internet, are aimed not only at increasing voter participation but also at keeping people connected, engaged, and informed throughout the election cycle.

Twitter unveiled a series of efforts on Thursday to equip voters with the necessary information before voting in the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states. Twitter stated that during elections, people use the platform to discover trustworthy information about voting, learn about candidates and their platforms, and engage in healthy civic discussion and dialogue. Twitter is committed to helping individuals to make informed decisions while exercising their civic rights as a service for public discourse, it added. According to the company, Twitter's initiatives, driven by an open Internet, are aimed not only at increasing voter participation but also at keeping people connected, engaged, and informed throughout the election cycle.

Twitter will unveil a customised emoji as part of the efforts, accompanied by a notice and reminder system that will allow individuals to sign up for reminders on the day voting begins freely.

According to the release, a voter education exam will also engage participants in Q&As, providing them with important information about the polls. Twitter said it has collaborated with the Election Commission of India and Chief Electoral Officers to offer an information search prompt to make it easier to locate trustworthy and authoritative information for the Assembly elections.

When visitors search for relevant terms on Twitter's Explore page, these suggestions give reputable, authoritative sources of information. The prompt will connect them to places where they may get credible information regarding candidate lists, voting dates, polling locations, and other topics. The Search Prompt will be accessible in Hindi, Punjabi, and Konkani and English and will be accompanied by several hashtags. Furthermore, Twitter will offer seminars and training sessions for non-profits throughout the five states to generate literacy materials and debunk disinformation around the elections.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa will be contested in seven stages between February 10 and March 7, with results announced on March 10.