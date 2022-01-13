  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Shiv Sena not to forge alliance with SP over ‘ideological differences’, says Sanjay Raut

    Also reiterating that his party will contest 50-100 seats in UP, Raut said that he was meeting BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait today.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Jan 13, 2022, 1:14 PM IST
    The Shiv Sena on Thursday announced that it will not be part of any alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Assembly polls. Even as its ally NCP has tied up with SP, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut confirmed that there is no question of any alliance with the Samajwadi Party due to ideological differences.

    Speaking to the media on Thursday, Sanjay Raut said, “The people of Uttar Pradesh are looking for a change. We want a change in the state. The party has been working for a long time in UP but didn’t contest elections because it did not want to hurt the BJP. Shiv Sena is ready to participate if there is any movement for Mathura.”

    Also reiterating that his party will contest 50-100 seats in UP, Raut said that he was meeting BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait today. Tikait, who played a key role in the protests against the three farm laws, is perceived to have considerable sway among the Jat community in western UP.

    According to a report on republicworld.com, Raut was quoted saying that the Sena will field a candidate from Mathura and Ayodhya as well. This assumes significance as BJP is zeroing on these constituencies for UP CM Yogi Adityanath to contest the polls.

    Raut remarked, “On the instructions of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, I am visiting Meerut, Baghpat and Mathura to meet party workers. I will also meet prominent Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait who not only spearheaded the farmers’ protest but also ensured that it was successful. The Centre had to repeal the black laws. I want to understand his stance on the Uttar Pradesh elections. After that, we will take a decision on the number of candidates to be fielded in different regions. As per my information, Rakesh Tikait never contests elections.”

    Raut on Wednesday had announced that Shiv Sena will contest 50-100 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. After Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party has also announced its entry in Uttar Pradesh with Sharad Pawar saying that his party would ally with Samajwadi Party and other smaller parties.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2022, 1:14 PM IST
