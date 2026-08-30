Lucknow Cyber Crime Police arrested Yashraj Bajpai for a Rs 46 lakh admission scam. He allegedly ran a fake consultancy promising seats at BITS Pilani and was caught at the airport while trying to flee the country.

The Lucknow Cyber Crime Police has arrested a man for allegedly duping students and parents of Rs 46 lakh on the pretext of securing admission to BITS Pilani, police said on Sunday.

Details of the Admission Scam

According to the police, the accused, identified as Yashraj Bajpai, operated a fake education consultancy and allegedly lured students and their parents by promising admissions.

Police said the accused collected money in the name of admission fees, registration charges and securing seats. He allegedly provided fake admission letters and fee receipts to gain the trust of victims.

Arrest and Ongoing Investigation

The accused was arrested at Lucknow airport while he was allegedly trying to leave the country, police said.

Police recovered Rs 40,225 in cash, a laptop, three mobile phones and five ATM cards from his possession.

The Cyber Crime Police are further investigating the case and gathering information about other possible associates involved in the fraud as well as other victims, officials said.