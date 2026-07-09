A major fire destroyed several houses in Thoothukudi's Thiruvalluvar Nagar Wednesday evening. Fanned by strong winds, the blaze was later controlled by fire services. No casualties were reported. An investigation has been launched.

A major fire broke out at Thiruvalluvar Nagar near Alangarathattu in Thoothukudi district on Wednesday evening, destroying several houses, officials said.

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According to officials, the blaze spread rapidly due to strong winds, engulfing several residential houses in the locality.

On receiving information, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations.

The fire was later brought under control.

Several houses were gutted, and household belongings were destroyed.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Investigation Launched

Officials have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.

An assessment of the damage is expected to be carried out by the authorities.

More details are awaited.

Separate Fire Incident

Earlier on Tuesday, a fire broke out at a plastic warehouse in Ganapathy Nagar under the Ariyamangalam area of Tiruchirappalli.

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