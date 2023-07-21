Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra rains: Orange alert in Mumbai, red alert in Pune, Raigad; schools shut today

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD), has issued a heavy rain warning in some areas for Friday, July 21. A red alert is in place for Pune, Raigad, Palghar and Thane districts. Mumbai will also witness rain as an orange alert has been issued. 

    Even as heavy rainfall continues to lash parts of Maharashtra, including its capital Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), has issued a heavy rain warning in some areas for Friday, July 21. A red alert is in place for Pune, Raigad, Palghar and Thane districts. Mumbai will also witness rain as an orange alert has been issued. However, with comparatively lesser rain on Saturday, the situation in the city could start to improve.

    An orange alert was also in place for Mumbai today. Despite this, the amount of rain decreased early in the morning, and in some areas of the city there were no showers.  According to railway officials, local train services, which are regarded as Mumbai's lifeblood, were operating normally on both the Central Railway and Western Railway lines. However, other commuters said that the trains were 10-15 minutes late.

    In Raigad, Maharashtra, a landslip claimed at least 16 lives. The tragedy happened on Wednesday at about 11 p.m. in the hillside community of Irshalwadi. 16 dead were found at the landslip site during the day, according to NDRF and police authorities, while 21 people were rescued. Experts were called to reach the top of the mountain where the landslide occurred. Around 46 houses were affected in the landslide and over 20 were submerged in the mud.

    Schools in Palghar and Thane have been closed due to the heavy rain that has been falling in several areas of Maharashtra. Govind Bodke, the collector for Palghar, and Ashok Shingare, the collector for Thane, gave the order to close the schools. Additionally, some sections of Pune received a two-day school break from the city government. A total of 355 schools in Ambegaon, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Purandar, Mulshi and Maval talukas did not open on Thursday, and will remain closed on Friday.

