Israel under attack: Millions in bomb shelters amid 'heavy' rocket barrage from Lebanon (WATCH)

Millions of Israelis on Wednesday took refuge in bomb shelters as a heavy barrage of rockets from Lebanon struck the central and northern region of Israel, marking an escalation in cross-border hostilities. According to reports, sirens were sounded in Herzliya, Netanya, the Carmel, and Sharon area. In a statement on X, the Israeli Defense Forces said, "Millions of Israelis are currently in bomb shelters as a heavy barrage of rockets was fired from Lebanon at Israel."

"Following the warnings that were activated a short time ago in several areas in the center of the country and in the Carmel area, about five launches were detected that crossed from Lebanon. Some of them were intercepted by the Air Force, crashes were detected," the IDF added in another statement.

The IDF further said, "Following the alerts that were activated at 17:19-17:21 in the Upper Galilee area, an unmanned aircraft that crossed from Lebanon was detected falling in an open area. The event is over, no reports of casualties have been received."

Earlier today, over 20 rockets were launched into the Galilee region, triggering air-raid sirens and causing widespread concern. Most rockets were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system, though a few struck open areas, avoiding casualties and damage, according to initial reports from the IDF.

The attack occurred just hours after IDF forces detected and intercepted four drones launched from Lebanon. Israeli warplanes successfully shot down these drones before they could enter Israeli airspace, with the IDF confirming that they posed a potential threat to the northern border region.

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying its fighters launched the rockets toward Israeli soldiers stationed in the settlement of Sa’sa’ and near the town of Maroun al-Ras in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah also claimed to have repelled two Israeli drones from Lebanese airspace using surface-to-air missiles, further heightening the cross-border tensions.

In response, Israel has ramped up its air campaign against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, intensifying a series of retaliatory strikes that began after October 7, 2023, when conflict escalated along the Gaza Strip. Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon have continued, adding to an already intense period of cross-border conflict since Israel launched a ground operation in southern Lebanon in early October.

The Lebanese health authorities report that nearly 3,300 people have been killed, over 14,200 injured, and more than a million displaced since the onset of these recent Israeli airstrikes. The ongoing violence has raised fears of further escalation and regional destabilization, as Israel and Hezbollah continue exchanging fire amid heightened military activity on both sides of the border.

