Khalapur landslide: 16 dead so far, around 100 injured; rescue operation continues

The devastating landslide happened after torrential rainfall in Khalapur tehsil, which received a massive 499 mm of rain over a span of three days, from Monday to Wednesday. Among the survivors are individuals who either found their way to safety independently or were rescued by different agencies.

Personnel of the National Disaster Relief Force continued their rescue operation on Friday at Irshalwadi in Khalapur tehsil of Maharashtra's Raigad district which was hit by a landslide on Wednesday. At least 16 people have lost their lives and around 100 people have suffered injuries in the landslide. The rescue operation resumed on Friday at 6.30 am.

Amid relentless rainfall, Maharashtra's Disaster Management Minister, Anil Patil, revealed that 98 individuals out of 178 have been successfully rescued up to this point. The village in question housed 229 tribals from 48 families.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, the rescue operation is still ongoing. Minister Anil Patil assured that they are committed to overcoming the difficulties posed by the rain. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is personally monitoring the situation, and arrangements have been made to accommodate the rescued individuals.

The landslide site lies below the Irshalgad Fort, situated between Matheran and Panvel, approximately 60-70 kilometers away from downtown Mumbai and adjacent to the Morbe Dam.

During his visit to the site, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized that saving lives is the top priority. He personally oversees the search and rescue operations and even trekked for nearly two-and-a-half hours to reach the affected area.

As the situation unfolds, the Maharashtra government is maintaining communication with the Home and Defence ministries to seek additional assistance if required. Chief Minister Shinde has already spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the developing situation.

