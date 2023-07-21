Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Khalapur landslide: 16 dead so far, around 100 injured; rescue operation continues

    The devastating landslide happened after torrential rainfall in Khalapur tehsil, which received a massive 499 mm of rain over a span of three days, from Monday to Wednesday. Among the survivors are individuals who either found their way to safety independently or were rescued by different agencies.

    Maharashtra rain Khalapur landslide updates death toll rises rescue operation continues
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 8:48 AM IST

    Personnel of the National Disaster Relief Force continued their rescue operation on Friday at Irshalwadi in Khalapur tehsil of Maharashtra's Raigad district which was hit by a landslide on Wednesday. At least 16 people have lost their lives and around 100 people have suffered injuries in the landslide. The rescue operation resumed on Friday at 6.30 am. 

    Amid relentless rainfall, Maharashtra's Disaster Management Minister, Anil Patil, revealed that 98 individuals out of 178 have been successfully rescued up to this point. The village in question housed 229 tribals from 48 families.

    Despite the challenging weather conditions, the rescue operation is still ongoing. Minister Anil Patil assured that they are committed to overcoming the difficulties posed by the rain. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is personally monitoring the situation, and arrangements have been made to accommodate the rescued individuals.

    The catastrophic landslide was triggered by heavy rainfall in Khalapur tehsil, which experienced a staggering 499 mm of rainfall over three days from Monday to Wednesday. The survivors include those who managed to escape on their own or were saved by various agencies.

    The landslide site lies below the Irshalgad Fort, situated between Matheran and Panvel, approximately 60-70 kilometers away from downtown Mumbai and adjacent to the Morbe Dam.

    During his visit to the site, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized that saving lives is the top priority. He personally oversees the search and rescue operations and even trekked for nearly two-and-a-half hours to reach the affected area.

    As the situation unfolds, the Maharashtra government is maintaining communication with the Home and Defence ministries to seek additional assistance if required. Chief Minister Shinde has already spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the developing situation.

    NIA busts ISIS module in Kerala, averts 'communal terror attacks'

    Manipur: Horrific story of why 2 women were paraded naked revealed; main accused arrested

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 8:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala news live 21 July 2023 major developments highlights anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala bids adieu to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy

    Manipur Angry women burn down main culprit Huirem Herodas Meitei's house in Nongpok Sekmai (WATCH) snt

    Amid outrage over horrific Manipur video, women burn down main culprit's house in Nongpok Sekmai (WATCH)

    Argentina shows interest in buying light and medium utility helicopters from HAL

    Argentina shows interest in buying light and medium utility helicopters from HAL

    Kerala bags National Healthcare Excellence Award anr

    Kerala bags National Healthcare Excellence Award

    NIA busts ISIS module in Kerala, averts 'communal terror attacks'

    NIA busts ISIS module in Kerala, averts 'communal terror attacks'

    Recent Stories

    Petrol and diesel price today July 21 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai Bangalore and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 21: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities

    Project K trailer OUT: Witness Prabhas and Deepika's intense avatar in sci-fi actioner saga vma

    Project K trailer OUT: Witness Prabhas and Deepika's intense avatar in sci-fi actioner saga

    Kerala news live 21 July 2023 major developments highlights anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala bids adieu to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy

    Manish Malhotra Fashion Show: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and others ramp up style game at an event vma

    Manish Malhotra Fashion Show: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and others ramp up style game at an event

    Junk Food Day 2023: A decadent delight of irresistible indulgence ATG EAI

    Junk Food Day 2023: A decadent delight of irresistible indulgence

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon