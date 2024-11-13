US President-elect Donald Trump names four top campaign aides as senior White House staff

US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the appointment of four senior advisers from his successful 2024 campaign to top White House roles as he prepares to take office in January.

US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the appointment of four senior advisers from his successful 2024 campaign to top White House roles as he prepares to take office in January. In a statement released, Trump praised the team, calling them “best in class” and expressing confidence that they will continue their efforts to "Make America Great Again" in their new positions.

The four senior advisers named include:

Dan Scavino , who previously served as a senior aide during Trump’s first term, will return as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff . Scavino, who was responsible for overseeing Trump’s social media presence during his first presidency, will continue to play a key role in the administration's communications.

Stephen Miller , a senior adviser during Trump’s first term, has been confirmed as the deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser . Miller is expected to lead the administration’s efforts on immigration policy, including Trump’s controversial agenda for mass deportations of immigrants without legal status.

James Blair , the campaign’s political director, will serve as deputy chief of staff for legislative, political, and public affairs . Blair was instrumental in devising Trump’s outreach strategies to engage low-propensity voters, and will now be tasked with steering key legislative and political efforts within the White House.

Taylor Budowich, who ran Trump’s main super PAC, MAGA Inc., before joining the campaign in the summer, will be appointed as deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel. Budowich’s new role will focus on managing the White House’s messaging and personnel strategies.

In his statement, Trump emphasized that these individuals played pivotal roles in his campaign's success and that they would continue to serve the American people with dedication. The appointments come as Trump rapidly fills out his Cabinet and senior staff, following his election victory earlier this month.

Trump also made a trip to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, where he met with President Joe Biden and House Republicans to discuss the transition ahead.

