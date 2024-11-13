US President-elect Donald Trump names four top campaign aides as senior White House staff

US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the appointment of four senior advisers from his successful 2024 campaign to top White House roles as he prepares to take office in January.

First Published Nov 13, 2024, 9:51 PM IST

US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the appointment of four senior advisers from his successful 2024 campaign to top White House roles as he prepares to take office in January. In a statement released, Trump praised the team, calling them “best in class” and expressing confidence that they will continue their efforts to "Make America Great Again" in their new positions.

The four senior advisers named include:

  • Dan Scavino, who previously served as a senior aide during Trump’s first term, will return as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff. Scavino, who was responsible for overseeing Trump’s social media presence during his first presidency, will continue to play a key role in the administration's communications.

  • Stephen Miller, a senior adviser during Trump’s first term, has been confirmed as the deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser. Miller is expected to lead the administration’s efforts on immigration policy, including Trump’s controversial agenda for mass deportations of immigrants without legal status.

  • James Blair, the campaign’s political director, will serve as deputy chief of staff for legislative, political, and public affairs. Blair was instrumental in devising Trump’s outreach strategies to engage low-propensity voters, and will now be tasked with steering key legislative and political efforts within the White House.

  • Taylor Budowich, who ran Trump’s main super PAC, MAGA Inc., before joining the campaign in the summer, will be appointed as deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel. Budowich’s new role will focus on managing the White House’s messaging and personnel strategies.

In his statement, Trump emphasized that these individuals played pivotal roles in his campaign's success and that they would continue to serve the American people with dedication. The appointments come as Trump rapidly fills out his Cabinet and senior staff, following his election victory earlier this month.

Trump also made a trip to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, where he met with President Joe Biden and House Republicans to discuss the transition ahead.

Joe Biden tells Donald Trump 'welcome back' at White House, US president-elect lauds smooth transition (WATCH)

Israel under attack: Millions in bomb shelters amid 'heavy' rocket barrage from Lebanon (WATCH)

Donald Trump to create new 'warrior board' to purge military generals 'lacking leadership quality': Report

'I'm the same weight that I was': Sunita Williams rubbishes health fears, insists 'my butt is bigger' (WATCH)

ELIMINATED! Several Hezbollah field commanders killed in recent Lebanon airstrikes, claims Israel

Akshay Kumar Childhood Photos: Know his life struggles and more

Vivek Ramaswamy Net Worth: Meet Donald Trump's new DOGE minister

Vivek Ramaswamy Net Worth: Meet Donald Trump's new DOGE minister

Joe Biden tells Donald Trump 'welcome back' at White House, US president-elect lauds smooth transition (WATCH)

Israel under attack: Millions in bomb shelters amid 'heavy' rocket barrage from Lebanon (WATCH)

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

