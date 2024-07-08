Maharashtra rains: Heavy rainfall grips tourists at Raigad Fort, horrific video goes viral (WATCH)

A horrific video has emerged from Raigad Fort showing the aftermath of a severe cloudburst that caused intense water streams, stranding more than 30 people.

The Raigad Fort, a popular tourist destination, received torrential rain, turning the steps of the fort into waterfalls and making descent nearly impossible. The main gate of the fort saw a trickle of water turning into a rough, rushing stream, narrowly avoiding tragedy for Shiv devotees and tourists who were visiting the fort.

The stranded tourists risked their lives navigating the treacherous conditions on the main steps, which had transformed into raging waterfalls. Fortunately, rescue operations were swiftly conducted, ensuring the safe evacuation of all stranded individuals. As of now, no casualties have been reported.

The heavy rainfall is not confined to Raigad alone. Several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Kalnai, are experiencing significant downpours, leading to widespread disruption of daily life. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of continued heavy rain, particularly in the Konkan region.

In response to the intense rainfall, holidays have been announced for schools and colleges in Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. Ratnagiri, in particular, has been heavily impacted, with the water levels of rivers rising dangerously. The Jagbudi River in Rajapur taluka has surpassed the danger level, prompting warnings to nearby villages.

Numerous videos of the heavy rain in Ratnagiri have gone viral on social media, highlighting the severity of the situation. The eastern parts of Rajapur taluka and villages along the Sahyadri range have been particularly affected, with significant increases in river water levels causing alarm.

Authorities are appealing to the public to avoid visiting forts and other risky areas during heavy rain. The recent events at Raigad Fort underscore the dangers posed by torrential rain and the importance of heeding weather warnings.

Rescue operations continue to be on high alert to ensure the safety of residents and tourists alike as Maharashtra navigates this period of intense rainfall.

