Severe rainfall grips Mumbai: Train services suspended, roads flooded (WATCH)

The IMD has predicted further heavy rain across Maharashtra for the next three to four days, with heavy downpours expected in the Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions from July 8 to July 10, 2024.

Heavy rainfall across Mumbai has led to severe waterlogging in several parts of the city, causing long traffic jams and disrupting local train services between Khadavli and Titwala in the Kalyan-Kasara section on Sunday (July 7). The relentless downpour is expected to continue throughout the week. The city also experienced heavy showers overnight, adding to the woes of its residents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall to lash Mumbai throughout Monday, with thunderstorms likely during the night. According to the IMD, the city recorded 300 mm of rainfall at various locations in just six hours, from 1 am to 7 am, leading to significant waterlogging and disruptions in low-lying areas.

On Sunday, local train services between Kasara and Titwala stations were suspended after a tree fell on the tracks due to thunderstorms and heavy rain. Additionally, soil accumulation on the tracks between Atgaon and Thansit stations and another fallen tree blocking the Vashind station disrupted train services on the busy route. Train services are expected to resume on these routes by Monday.

The rains have massively impacted the Central Railway suburban services, with waterlogging affecting stations and tracks. The Chief Public Relations Officer (CRPO) of Central Railway said, "Train services are affected at Sion and between Bhandup and Nahur stations. Rainwater was above the tracks, causing trains to stop for nearly an hour. Although the water has receded slightly, services are still affected."

The local weather department reported continued heavy rainfall in Mumbai's Dindoshi area early Monday, leading to waterlogging in various regions.

Thane is one of the worst-hit areas, experiencing continuous heavy rain since Saturday. Houses and bridges in the Shahpur area have been submerged, prompting the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to conduct rescue operations to assist those trapped in flooded localities.

