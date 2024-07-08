Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Severe rainfall grips Mumbai: Train services suspended, roads flooded (WATCH)

    The IMD has predicted further heavy rain across Maharashtra for the next three to four days, with heavy downpours expected in the Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions from July 8 to July 10, 2024.

    Severe rainfall grips Mumbai: Train services suspended, roads flooded (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 8:54 AM IST

    Heavy rainfall across Mumbai has led to severe waterlogging in several parts of the city, causing long traffic jams and disrupting local train services between Khadavli and Titwala in the Kalyan-Kasara section on Sunday (July 7). The relentless downpour is expected to continue throughout the week. The city also experienced heavy showers overnight, adding to the woes of its residents.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall to lash Mumbai throughout Monday, with thunderstorms likely during the night. According to the IMD, the city recorded 300 mm of rainfall at various locations in just six hours, from 1 am to 7 am, leading to significant waterlogging and disruptions in low-lying areas.

    Dengue outbreak in Karnataka reaches critical levels, Bengaluru worst-hit

    On Sunday, local train services between Kasara and Titwala stations were suspended after a tree fell on the tracks due to thunderstorms and heavy rain. Additionally, soil accumulation on the tracks between Atgaon and Thansit stations and another fallen tree blocking the Vashind station disrupted train services on the busy route. Train services are expected to resume on these routes by Monday.

    The rains have massively impacted the Central Railway suburban services, with waterlogging affecting stations and tracks. The Chief Public Relations Officer (CRPO) of Central Railway said, "Train services are affected at Sion and between Bhandup and Nahur stations. Rainwater was above the tracks, causing trains to stop for nearly an hour. Although the water has receded slightly, services are still affected."

    The local weather department reported continued heavy rainfall in Mumbai's Dindoshi area early Monday, leading to waterlogging in various regions.

    Echoes of Khatami: Can Pezeshkian reformist agenda reshape Indo-Iranian relations?

    The IMD has predicted further heavy rain across Maharashtra for the next three to four days, with heavy downpours expected in the Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions from July 8 to July 10, 2024.

    Thane is one of the worst-hit areas, experiencing continuous heavy rain since Saturday. Houses and bridges in the Shahpur area have been submerged, prompting the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to conduct rescue operations to assist those trapped in flooded localities.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2024, 8:54 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 19-year-old Dalit woman thrashed allegedly by CPI(M) worker in Alappuzha anr

    Kerala: 19-year-old Dalit woman thrashed allegedly by CPI(M) worker in Alappuzha

    Atmanirbhar Bharat soars: Gaganyaan mission to use Made-in-India drogue parachutes AJR

    Atmanirbhar Bharat soars: Gaganyaan mission to use Made-in-India drogue parachutes

    Kerala: Teenager electrocuted to death after climbing on goods train in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Teenager electrocuted to death after climbing on goods train in Kochi

    Modi Investment in Pezeshkian's Iran: The Strategic Importance of Chabahar Port AJR

    Modi's Investment in Pezeshkian's Iran: The Strategic Importance of Chabahar Port

    Dengue outbreak in Karnataka reaches critical levels, Bengaluru worst-hit AJR

    Dengue outbreak in Karnataka reaches critical levels, Bengaluru worst-hit

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: 19-year-old Dalit woman thrashed allegedly by CPI(M) worker in Alappuzha anr

    Kerala: 19-year-old Dalit woman thrashed allegedly by CPI(M) worker in Alappuzha

    Atmanirbhar Bharat soars: Gaganyaan mission to use Made-in-India drogue parachutes AJR

    Atmanirbhar Bharat soars: Gaganyaan mission to use Made-in-India drogue parachutes

    Kerala: Teenager electrocuted to death after climbing on goods train in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Teenager electrocuted to death after climbing on goods train in Kochi

    Modi Investment in Pezeshkian's Iran: The Strategic Importance of Chabahar Port AJR

    Modi's Investment in Pezeshkian's Iran: The Strategic Importance of Chabahar Port

    Petrol diesel price on July 8: How much it costs in your city? AJR

    Petrol, diesel price on July 8: How much it costs in your city?

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon