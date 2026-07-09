The Maharashtra government will construct a grand memorial for Veer Jivaji Mahale at Pratapgad Fort, with an initial allocation of Rs 1 crore. The decision by CM Devendra Fadnavis and Dy CM Eknath Shinde was announced by Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai.

A grand memorial dedicated to Veer Jivaji Mahale will be constructed at the foothills of Pratapgad Fort following the decision of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. According to a press release, an initial allocation of Rs 1 crore has been made for the first phase of the project.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai made this announcement while presenting a statement in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly today. Minister Desai said that during Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's recent visit to Mahabaleshwar, several organisations devoted to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had demanded the construction of a memorial to Veer Jivaji Mahale. Following discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Dy CM, it has been decided to construct a grand memorial at the foothills of Pratapgad through the Tourism Department.

Honouring a Historic Hero

As per the release, Minister Desai stated that the Hindavi Swarajya established by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj symbolises valour, self-respect and sacrifice. During the historic Battle of Pratapgad, Veer Jivaji Mahale displayed exceptional courage, presence of mind and bravery, saving the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The immortal saying, "Hota Jiva Mhanun Vachla Shiva" (Had Jiva not been there, Shiva would not have survived), stands as a timeless testament to his unparalleled heroism.

Boosting Heritage Tourism at Pratapgad

Every year on November 10, Shiv Pratap Din is celebrated with great enthusiasm at Pratapgad Fort. Lakhs of devotees of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, historians, students and tourists from India and abroad visit the fort to participate in the celebrations. Minister Desai noted that this has consistently enhanced Pratapgad's historical and tourism significance.

According to the release, for several years, social organisations, historians, Shivaji devotees and public representatives have been demanding a memorial for Veer Jivaji Mahale. Taking note of these long-standing demands, the State Government has decided to construct a grand and aesthetically designed memorial on land belonging to the Tourism Department. An amount of Rs 1 crore has been approved for the first phase of the project, the Minister informed the House.

Minister Desai expressed confidence that the memorial would provide a major boost to Shivkalin heritage tourism at Pratapgad. It will further strengthen Pratapgad's identity on Maharashtra's tourism map and emerge as another major attraction for visitors from across India and the world.