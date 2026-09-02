A viral video from Uttar Pradesh showed a couple with their sick infant sitting outside an overcrowded government hospital. The child, requiring an oxygen mask and drips, was seen with his helpless parents on the pavement. The incident sparked public outrage.

A couple was observed sitting on a pavement outside a "overcrowded government hospital" with their infant in their arms, looking incredibly helpless in a tragic occurrence purportedly from Uttar Pradesh. The child, who appeared to be sick, was seen being held by his father while wearing an oxygen mask, many drips, and other equipment. In contrast, a bystander witnessed the small child's mother sobbing and begging for assistance.

Many people were moved and incensed by the tragic video, which went viral right away. Some questioned the infrastructure of government hospitals, while others criticised the government for a shortage of physicians and their medical staff.

This is not the first time that such an incident has come forward, as there are quite a few videos on social media that have shown patients helplessly queuing outside hospitals, or women giving birth on the floor due to “lack of beds”.

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Internet Reacts

“And they say that India has sufficient doctors and hospitals,” a user said. “Remember Covid Guys. It brought the country's infra to its knees, and showed us the huge gaps that exist. But the government is busy playing Vande Mataram. They don't really care about us,” added another.

“No one is really asking for free anything, this is the cost to have a functioning society. Functional schools create tomorrow's educators, entrepreneurs, doctors and engineers. Functioning Govt Hospitals = safety net for many who otherwise would have to see their people perish from even treatable, curable illnesses,” added another.