Delhi’s new solar policy aims to bring rooftop solar to eligible homes with government financial support. The plan targets 2.30 lakh homes by March 2027 while allowing existing electricity subsidies to continue.

The government of Delhi has come out with a new vision for increasing solar energy production in the city. In this regard, one of the major objectives of the government will be to enable families to become energy generators rather than rely on energy supplied by traditional means.

As per the vision of the Delhi Solar Energy Policy, the scheme will provide upfront financial assistance for the installation of roof-top solar installations thereby eliminating the burden on the part of the consumer to make a high initial investment in this regard.

Government to Take Care of the Cost of Rooftop Solar Up to 3 kW

As per the policy of the government of Delhi, the eligible consumer will be able to install a rooftop solar installation up to 3 kW capacity. The financial assistance for installation will include a subsidy of ₹78,000 from the central government and a capital subsidy of ₹78,000 from the Delhi government.

As per the vision of the policy, which was outlined by the chief minister of Delhi, the government will take care of the rest of the amount after the cost of installation minus the subsidies available.

Who will be eligible for the solar scheme?

It is proposed to make the scheme available to domestic consumers with average monthly power consumption of up to 400 units. However, it will be mandatory for households to fulfill the criteria of the scheme along with undergoing the technical feasibility test before the installation of the system.

Based on the requirement of the household and rooftop, the solar system of up to 3 kW capacity can be installed.

Delhi aims to make 2.30 Lakh homes solar-powered

The government of Delhi plans to install solar rooftops at 2.30 lakh homes till March 2027. It is an attempt to increase the usage of renewable energy as well as help people save money on electricity bills.

Eligible Consumers to Avail Electricity Subsidy Along with the Solar Scheme

An important aspect of the proposal is that the beneficiaries will be able to enjoy the existing electricity subsidy even after the installation of the solar scheme.

As per the views of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, a 3 kW solar panel system will have another advantage of around ₹950, after consuming nearly 200 units.

This is considered to be a step by the government to make Delhi a cleaner and self-sufficient state, where apart from using electricity, the residents can also produce some amount of it themselves.