BRS leader KT Rama Rao released a chargesheet against the Congress government in Telangana, calling its 1000 days in office a 'flop' and 'criminal waste'. He accused the Revanth Reddy government of lies, corruption, and economic devastation.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao accused the Congress government in Telangana of "lies and corruption" as the opposition party released a chargesheet against Revanth Reddy government's 1000 days in office.

Addressing the event, KTR termed the 1000 days of Congress' governance as "flop" and "criminal waste", alleging economic devastation, social crisis, and cultural betrayal. He said, "If there is any government in India today that is an utter flop across all sectors, it is the Congress government in Telangana. They promised to show heaven in 100 days; they claimed they would create a paradise within 100 days. But for 1000 days, they are showing the people of Telangana a daily living hell. To put these 1000 days in the words of the Chief Minister himself, these 1000 days have been a criminal waste. The value of these 1000 days is zero. What actually happened in these 1000 days? Economic devastation, social crisis, and cultural betrayal."

'Lies, Ignorance, Anarchy, and Corruption'

"If we were to summarise these 1000 days of governance in a few words: lies, ignorance, anarchy, and corruption. The Congress rule is a monstrous governance that has tormented farmers. It is a pathetic governance that has completely deceived the unemployed youth. I am not speaking this way just because our party lost power or because, as the main opposition, we ought to make allegations. It is an incapable government that has done injustice to women; these are facts, and I am merely trying to present these facts before you," the BRS leader said.

Chargesheet Alleges Betrayal of Farmers, Youth, and Women

The Congress government in Telangana completed 1000 days in power on Tuesday. KT Rama Rao, along with party leaders, on Wednesday released a chargesheet against the Congress government's 1,000-day rule in Telangana. The opposition party has launched a statewide campaign, alleging "1,000 days of deceitful governance" by the Congress.

The party claimed, "Every year, farmers and tenant farmers were cheated in the name of Rs 15,000 per acre, and agricultural labourers were cheated in the name of Rs 12,000, and simultaneously cheated in the name of Rs 2 lakh loan waiver, and cheated in the name of Rs 50,000 crore."

BRS also accused the Congress of cheating students with Rs 5 lakh education assurance card and alleged that the government did not pay the gas subsidy money. Flagging unemployment, the BRS alleged that the promise of 2 lakh jobs in the first year has not been met even after 1000 days. BRS said that the Congress did not meet its promise of Rs 2500 under the Mahalaxmi scheme to make one crore women millionaires and to give gold coins. (ANI)