A donated heart was transported 178 km from Madurai to Perambalur in under two hours via a 'Green Corridor' created by Trichy police. The successful transplant saved a patient's life. A similar feat was achieved using the Vande Bharat Express in Gujarat.

In a remarkable life-saving effort, a donated heart was transported from Madurai to the Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College Hospital at Siruvachur in Perambalur district, covering a distance of around 178 km in just 1 hour and 54 minutes. The heart was donated by a 23-year-old youth who was declared brain dead while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Madurai. The heart began its journey from Madurai at 10.28 a.m. and reached the Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College Hospital at 12.22 p.m.

Following the instructions of Central Zone Inspector General of Police V. Balakrishnan, IPS, the Trichy police created a Green Corridor along the Madurai-Trichy-Perambalur route to ensure the organ transport was carried out without traffic interruptions. The heart was successfully transported to the hospital within the required time and was successfully transplanted into the recipient. Doctors said the recipient is currently in stable condition. The hospital authorities and the recipient's family expressed their gratitude to the Trichy police personnel for their coordination and dedicated efforts in ensuring the safe and speedy transportation of the vital organ.

Vande Bharat Express Aids Second Heart Transplant in Gujarat

Earlier, in a similar incident in August, the Vande Bharat Express once again played a pivotal role in giving a new lease of life to a patient in need by making a stoppage at the Ankleshwar Railway Station for the very first time to rapidly transport a donor heart to Ahmedabad. The donor organ was procured from Jayaben Modi Multi-Specialty Hospital in Ankleshwar.

Recognising that timing is critical in the process from organ donation to transplantation, authorities swiftly established a 'Green Corridor'. This ensured the rapid and unhindered transport of the heart from the hospital to the railway station within mere minutes.

Notably, a 'Green Corridor' facilitates the rapid transport of the heart from the hospital to the railway station within minutes. This marks the second time that a heart has been brought to U N Mehta Hospital via the Vande Bharat Express.

A dedicated team of doctors from Ahmedabad's Mehta Hospital were responsible for the transportation of the organ for transplant. As a heart transplant must be completed within a stringent window of a few hours, the train's high-speed capabilities proved crucial in executing the seamless logistics required to save a life in Gujarat.

The donated heart was transplanted into a patient admitted to the hospital. This marked the 78th successful transplant conducted at U N Mehta Hospital. (ANI)