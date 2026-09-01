A three-year-old boy allegedly kidnapped from a government hospital in west Delhi was rescued from Bihar’s Munger district after Delhi Police pursued the accused woman across more than 1,000 km, eventually bringing the child safely back to his family.

A three-year-old boy allegedly kidnapped from a government hospital in west Delhi was rescued from Bihar’s Munger district after Delhi Police pursued the accused woman across more than 1,000 km, eventually bringing the child safely back to his family. The child disappeared on August 27 while playing inside GGS Hospital in Khyala. His mother had briefly stepped away to collect medicines when the boy was allegedly taken by an unidentified woman. After receiving a PCR call at 12.07 pm, Khyala police immediately registered a case and launched an intensive search operation.

“CCTV footage from the hospital and surrounding areas showed an unidentified woman carrying the boy away,” DCP (West) Hareshwar V Swami said.

CCTV footage from several locations was scanned and pieced together the suspect’s escape route. The woman was seen travelling towards Madipur in an e-rickshaw, eventually helping police identify her as 31-year-old Chunari Devi, a temporary resident of Madipur and a native of Bihar.

Police revealed that Devi had already left Delhi and travelled to Bihar. Acting on technical surveillance and local intelligence, a police team followed her trail for more than 1,000 km before reaching Asnaha village in Munger district.

The operation culminated in the safe recovery of the missing child. Devi was traced and subsequently joined the investigation.

During questioning, she allegedly told police that she was the mother of six daughters and had abducted the boy because she wanted to raise him as her own son. Police said she claimed that medical complications had prevented her from having another child.

The boy was later brought back to Delhi, where he reunited with his family.