A Bengaluru man has allegedly fallen victim to a dating app scam after a woman he met online reportedly lured him into paying for a fake package before cutting off all contact.

A Bengaluru man has allegedly fallen victim to a dating app scam after a woman he met online reportedly lured him into paying for a fake package before cutting off all contact. The man shared his experience in a Reddit post titled “Bangalore dating scam alert,” detailing how he matched with a woman named Shelly on a dating app. The two reportedly stayed in touch for several days, but his demanding work schedule prevented them from meeting immediately.

"So I found Shelly on a dating app. We went on to talk for days. I couldn't meet her due to a hectic office. But we were talking in between. Now today, I was free from the office, so I planned to meet her," the man wrote.

However, shortly before their planned meeting, Shelly allegedly asked him to collect a package from a man named Ron. She reportedly told him to make the payment online, promising that she would reimburse him in cash.

"I did get weird but did not say much as she said her mother has a business and she has more cash than money online," the man said.

The victim said he travelled to Ron's location, where the man allegedly told him that the package was being prepared and asked him to make the payment while he waited.

"I got there to Ron's location; this guy says he is packing it, and meanwhile you can pay. I got sceptical at first and asked him to come first. But in the end I did pay."

The man said he remained in contact with Shelly throughout the transaction, despite her being at a different location. She allegedly made another request, asking him to pick up cigarettes because she had forgotten to order them.

But when he returned, the situation took a dramatic turn. The man claimed that both Shelly and Ron had blocked him and were no longer responding to his messages.

"Now after this, both of them are not reachable. Both stopped replying. Meaning they were both in contact while doing this and carefully planned to fool people and steal their money," the man said.

Several social media users sympathised with the victim and warned others to remain cautious when meeting people through dating platforms.