Maharashtra declares cow as 'Rajya Mata' as state elections loom, cites its cultural significance

Mumbai: Ahead of the upcoming polls, Maharashtra's government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has officially declared the cow as 'Rajya Mata' or State Mother, recognizing its profound cultural significance in Indian tradition. This declaration underscores the vital role cows have played in India's spiritual, scientific, and military history since ancient times.



The Maharashtra government has expressed concern over the declining population of indigenous cow breeds in India, highlighting their cultural, religious, and socio-economic significance. Cows are revered as sacred animals in Hinduism, often referred to as "mother," with their milk, urine, and dung considered sacred.

The government encourages cattle rearers to focus on rearing indigenous cows, emphasizing the benefits of using cow dung in agriculture for sustainable farming and human nutrition. Cow milk is highly beneficial for human health, while cow urine is believed to have medicinal properties.

By promoting indigenous cow conservation, the government aims to preserve India's cultural heritage and support rural development, recognizing the importance of these breeds in Indian tradition. The order also stressed the medicinal value of cow products, with cow milk being highly nutritious and cow urine believed to possess healing properties. This move is significant, especially with the state election schedule imminent as the term of the current government ends on November 26, 2024, and elections must be conducted before then, likely after the Diwali festival in November.

As per the state ministers, the model code of conduct is likely to be implemented in the first week of October. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has emphasized the need for essential facilities at polling stations. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar warned of strict action if there are any complaints of voter inconvenience on election day.

