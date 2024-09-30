Tirupati laddu animal fat row: 'Keep Gods out of politics...' says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court was examining a series of petitions concerning allegations that animal fat was found in the ghee used for making prasadam at a temple in Andhra Pradesh.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday (Sep 30) stated that individuals holding constitutional office should refrain from involving deities in politics. These comments were made during the hearing of several petitions concerning the alleged adulteration of laddoos from the Tirupati temple. The court expressed concern over the timing of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's release of a lab report indicating the presence of fish oil, beef tallow, and lard (pig fat) in the ghee.

"When you hold constitutional office, it is expected that you would...we expect Gods to be kept away from politics," Justice BR Gavai stated in response to senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represented the Andhra Pradesh government.

"These petitions are not bonafide but only to attack the present government. Dr Swamy's shows clearly. I have appointed SIT," said Rohatgi, appearing for Andhra Pradesh state government.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court told the counsel for the Andhra Pradesh government that the lab reports suggested the ghee tested was the rejected variety. The court questioned the necessity of going to the press after it had ordered an SIT investigation into the matter.

Senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, representing Subramanian Swamy, stated that he was present as a devotee and expressed concern that the press statement regarding contamination in prasadam could have significant implications, potentially leading to various issues and disturbing communal harmony.

"These are matters of concern. If there is a question mark on the deity's prasadam then it has to be examined," he said.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and former president of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Trust, as well as Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy, had earlier filed petitions in the Supreme Court regarding allegations that animal fat was used in Tirupati laddus.

Subramanian Swamy's petition called for an investigation into the claims made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

This development follows the filing of several petitions last week concerning the issue. On Saturday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited Tirupati to initiate its investigation into the alleged adulteration of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) 'Prasadam Laddu.'

