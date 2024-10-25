Mahakumbh area will become ‘Zero Animal Zone’; Accommodation for small animals from January 1 to March 31

Plans are underway to designate the Kumbh area as a Zero Animal Zone, aimed at keeping animals away from the fairground and ensuring a hassle-free experience for devotees. Chief Minister Yogi has committed to hosting a clean and organized Mahakumbh in Prayagraj in January 2025, with preparations progressing rapidly.

The administration anticipates that over 40 crore devotees and tourists will attend this grand event, creating a vibrant atmosphere throughout Kumbh city. To ensure cleanliness and order, the Municipal Corporation is implementing special arrangements for all routes leading to and from the Kumbh area.

This initiative marks the first time a Zero Animal Zone will be implemented in the Mahakumbh area. Vijay Amrit Raj, the Veterinary and Welfare Officer of the Municipal Corporation Prayagraj said, "The entire Kumbh area, including the Sangam, Naini, Jhunsi, and Civil Lines, will be free from animal activities."

He emphasized that all large and small animals will be completely banned in these areas. The corporation is currently running a campaign to remove large animals from the Kumbh vicinity. Clear directives have been issued to cattle owners to ensure that no animals are left on the streets during this period.

Under this campaign, five shelters are being constructed for small animals, including dogs and cats. Two shelters will be located at Parade Ground, with one each in Naini, Jhunsi, and Phaphamau, where designated spaces have already been identified. Arrangements for their food and water will also be provided.

Furthermore, all major routes connecting to the Kumbh area—Mirzapur Marg, Rewa Road, Lucknow Marg, Kanpur Road, and Chitrakoot Marg—will be kept free from large animals.

Dairy owners operating in the areas adjacent to the riverfront, from Daraganj to Phaphamau, have been instructed to either remove their animals from the vicinity or relocate them outside the city, with strict actions to follow non-compliance. Action has already been taken against five dairies in the riverfront area, which have been removed.

The Animal Husbandry Department has established twelve teams to implement the Zero Animal Zone plan. According to the livestock officer of the Municipal Corporation, seven teams will focus on removing large animals from this zone, each comprising four members.

In addition, five teams will be assigned to oversee the small animal shelters established by the corporation, with additional teams available if necessary. This arrangement will be in effect from January 2025 to March 31, 2025.

