Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi government intensifies healthcare preparations, aims for 10 lakh OPDs and 10,000 IPDs

Prayagraj: In preparation for the upcoming Maha Kumbh, the Yogi Adityanath government is making significant strides to guarantee the health and safety of devotees attending the world's largest cultural event. Government officials have been directed to finalize all healthcare preparations by December 15.

To facilitate this, the Health department has established provisions for advanced medical services, including X-ray, MRI, and laboratory tests for attendees. The initiative aims to enhance the overall experience of devotees, ensuring a healthy Maha Kumbh.

With a capacity to handle up to 10 lakh outpatient department (OPD) visits and 10,000 inpatient department (IPD) admissions, high-tech temporary hospitals are being constructed to address any medical needs. A team of doctors from AIIMS Rae Bareli will also be present to provide care and support to attendees.

In total, the government is implementing 43 projects, with an investment exceeding Rs 77.5 crore, dedicated to ensuring the health and well-being of all participants in this momentous occasion.

VK Mishra, the Joint Director of Medical Health in Prayagraj, announced that the Health Department is working hard to ensure everything is ready for the Maha Kumbh, following instructions from CM Yogi Adityanath. A dedicated team of officials is working around the clock to prevent any health issues for the devotees.

To support this effort, a 100-bed hospital is being set up at the Parade Ground, and all necessary testing facilities will be available for the attendees. The goal is to accommodate up to 10 lakh outpatient visits (OPD) and 10,000 inpatient admissions (IPD).

The Yogi government aims to make this Maha Kumbh a grand and sacred event, and has directed officials to finish all preparations on time. Major hospitals in the area are also being upgraded to ensure that the large number of devotees can access the care they need without any hassle. According to Mishra, the team is committed to ensuring that no devotee encounters any problems during the Maha Kumbh.

