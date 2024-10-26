Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj Museum to host monumental exhibition celebrating India’s cultural legacy

The Prayagraj Museum, supported by the Yogi government, is set to host a significant exhibition during the Mahakumbh 2025, allowing devotees to explore India's cultural and historical richness. The event will feature a wide range of artifacts and provide a preview of the upcoming world's largest museum in Delhi.

Mahakumbh 2025 prayagraj museum to host monumental exhibition celebrating indias cultural legacy anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 2:11 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

The Prayagraj Museum, with the support of the Yogi government, is set to host a monumental exhibition during the grand Mahakumbh 2025, where devotees will have an opportunity to experience India’s cultural richness and historic grandeur. The exhibition will not only showcase a vast array of artifacts but also preview the world’s largest museum, soon to be built in Delhi, offering visitors a glimpse of this grand upcoming institution.

Prayagraj Museum, one of India’s four national museums, boasts an extensive collection that spans centuries of art and history. Visitors can marvel at a diverse range of exhibits, including sculptures, clay statues, miniature art, modern paintings, and archaeological artifacts. 

Highlights in the museum’s sculpture gallery include the famed Ashoka Pillar Top from the 3rd century BC, as well as 58 intricately carved pieces from the Bharhut Stupa (2nd century BC), depicting scenes from the Jataka tales.

The exhibition is designed to immerse visitors in a journey through India's artistic and cultural heritage, featuring items across different time periods and regions. 

The medieval sculpture section includes remarkable Vaishnav, Shakta, Shaiva, and Jain statues, while a rich collection of miniature and modern paintings rounds out the displays. Through this grand display, the Yogi government aims to bring India’s timeless cultural legacy closer to the devotees and pilgrims of Mahakumbh 2025.

Dr. Rajesh Mishra, Deputy Curator of the Allahabad/Prayagraj Museum, shared that the Yogi government is providing space for a special museum exhibition at Mahakumbh 2025. The museum plans to organize a digital exhibition at the event, displaying historic artifacts and a special "Amrit Kalash" as part of the showcase.

According to Dr. Mishra, they are also working on a plan to preview the upcoming Yuge-Yugeen Museum, which is being built in Delhi. Replicas of statues from the Prayagraj Museum will be on display at Mahakumbh, and like the 2019 Kumbh, where the statue of Mohini became a popular selfie spot, they hope to create similar attractions for devotees.

Preparations are in full swing, with ongoing meetings between the museum and fair authorities to finalize exhibition details. The Yogi government aims to give visitors a meaningful experience, showcasing the depth of India’s art, culture, and history at Mahakumbh 2025.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang AJR

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang

Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for MVA in Maharashtra, no AAP candidates in Assembly race AJR

Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for MVA in Maharashtra, no AAP candidates in Assembly race

Hindi unites nation': CM Yogi Adityanath highlights power of language at Samvadi Gorakhpur AJR

'Hindi unites nation': CM Yogi Adityanath highlights power of language at Samvadi Gorakhpur

Bhardwaj Muni Ashram, showcasing 500 ancient aircraft techniques, set to shine at Mahakumbh 2025 AJR

Bhardwaj Muni Ashram, showcasing 500 ancient aircraft techniques, set to shine at Mahakumbh 2025

Deepotsav 2024: Over 1200 artists from across India to participate in three-day event from October 28 to 30 anr

Deepotsav 2024: Over 1200 artists from across India to participate in three-day event from Oct 28 to 30

Recent Stories

8 negative effects of strict parenting on children ATG

8 negative effects of strict parenting on children

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang AJR

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios RTM

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios RTM

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios

World Test Championship points table: India's final chances in jeopardy after NZ clinch historic series win snt

World Test Championship points table: India's final chances in jeopardy after NZ clinch historic series win

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon