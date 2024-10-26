Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj Museum to host monumental exhibition celebrating India’s cultural legacy

The Prayagraj Museum, supported by the Yogi government, is set to host a significant exhibition during the Mahakumbh 2025, allowing devotees to explore India's cultural and historical richness. The event will feature a wide range of artifacts and provide a preview of the upcoming world's largest museum in Delhi.

Prayagraj Museum, one of India’s four national museums, boasts an extensive collection that spans centuries of art and history. Visitors can marvel at a diverse range of exhibits, including sculptures, clay statues, miniature art, modern paintings, and archaeological artifacts.

Highlights in the museum’s sculpture gallery include the famed Ashoka Pillar Top from the 3rd century BC, as well as 58 intricately carved pieces from the Bharhut Stupa (2nd century BC), depicting scenes from the Jataka tales.

The exhibition is designed to immerse visitors in a journey through India's artistic and cultural heritage, featuring items across different time periods and regions.

The medieval sculpture section includes remarkable Vaishnav, Shakta, Shaiva, and Jain statues, while a rich collection of miniature and modern paintings rounds out the displays. Through this grand display, the Yogi government aims to bring India’s timeless cultural legacy closer to the devotees and pilgrims of Mahakumbh 2025.

Dr. Rajesh Mishra, Deputy Curator of the Allahabad/Prayagraj Museum, shared that the Yogi government is providing space for a special museum exhibition at Mahakumbh 2025. The museum plans to organize a digital exhibition at the event, displaying historic artifacts and a special "Amrit Kalash" as part of the showcase.

According to Dr. Mishra, they are also working on a plan to preview the upcoming Yuge-Yugeen Museum, which is being built in Delhi. Replicas of statues from the Prayagraj Museum will be on display at Mahakumbh, and like the 2019 Kumbh, where the statue of Mohini became a popular selfie spot, they hope to create similar attractions for devotees.

Preparations are in full swing, with ongoing meetings between the museum and fair authorities to finalize exhibition details. The Yogi government aims to give visitors a meaningful experience, showcasing the depth of India’s art, culture, and history at Mahakumbh 2025.

