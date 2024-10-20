Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt plans state-of-the-art sleeping pods for devotees

    The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, is implementing measures to enhance the experience of devotees at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025. Alongside a large tent city, the introduction of state-of-the-art sleeping pods is being considered for the first time.

    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 3:47 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

    The Yogi Adityanath-led government of Uttar Pradesh is taking significant steps to ensure a comfortable experience for devotees attending the Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025. In addition to the sprawling tent city being set up for visitors, the government is considering introducing state-of-the-art sleeping pods for the first time. The Tourism Department has already prepared a detailed road map for this initiative. If everything proceeds as planned, devotees will have access to these innovative sleeping pods, offering them a modern and convenient accommodation option during the grand religious gathering.

    Following the success of sleeping pod facilities at Prayagraj Junction Railway Station, devotees and tourists visiting the Kumbh area will soon be able to enjoy these modern amenities there as well. 

    Aparajita Singh, Regional Tourism Officer of Prayagraj, shared that a traditional tent city is being set up at the Parade Ground, while two luxury tent cities are being built on a public-private partnership (PPP) model in Arail and Jhansi. The response from tourists and devotees has been positive, with 1,600 out of 2,000 tents already booked in Arail.

    Plans for the second tent city in Jhunsi include setting up 400 sleeping pods. The tender process is currently underway, and the construction will be finalized once all safety standards are met.

    These sleeping pods are capsule-shaped chambers equipped with modern amenities designed to meet the needs of travelers. Each air-conditioned pod will provide a comfortable sleeping space, charging ports, and access to drinking water. 

    Additional services like cloakrooms, reception booths, washrooms, and pantries will also be available. Both online and offline booking options are expected to be offered for the pods, ensuring convenience for all visitors.

