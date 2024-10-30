Maha Kumbh 2025: CM Yogi's leadership restores Dwadash Madhav Parikrama to pilgrims

Devotees arriving in Prayagraj and local priests who have witnessed previous Kumbhs are calling the scale of development "nothing short of a marvel." They attribute the sweeping changes to CM Yogi's administration.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 3:58 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 3:58 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is setting the stage for Maha Kumbh 2025 with a vision of unparalleled grandeur, divinity, and modernity for devotees from India and abroad. 

In preparation for the world’s largest cultural and spiritual event, development projects worth thousands of crores are underway, transforming Prayagraj with new infrastructure and amenities to elevate the experience for millions of pilgrims.

Devotees arriving in Prayagraj and local priests who have witnessed previous Kumbhs are calling the scale of development "nothing short of a marvel." They attribute the sweeping changes to CM Yogi's administration.

According to them, such extensive efforts were unheard of in previous governments, who they say neglected the event’s infrastructure and planning. The ambitious upgrades are reshaping the Maha Kumbh, turning it into an event that is both modern and deeply connected to its spiritual roots.

Anupam Parihar, author of 'Religious and Spiritual Heritage of Prayagraj,' highlights the Yogi government's key historical decisions in his book. He explains how, due to a lack of interest from previous governments, the traditional Dwadash Madhav circumambulation ritual in Prayagraj had stopped since 1991. 

However, CM Yogi revived this significant pilgrimage ritual on February 6, 2019, during Kumbh, following the initiative of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President, the late Mahant Narendra Giri, and General Secretary Mahant Hari Giri. This revival has since benefited both local priests and saints as well as pilgrims from across India and abroad.

To further prepare for Mahakumbh 2025, the state government has allocated a special budget to improve religious sites throughout Prayagraj. Major temples and historical sites, including Akshayvat, Saraswati Koop, Patalpuri, Bade Hanuman Mandir, Dwadash Madhav Mandir, Bhardwaj Ashram, Nagvasuki Mandir, and Shringverpur Dham, are being renovated with extensive funding. 

This restoration effort is part of the Yogi government's broader vision to restore Prayagraj’s ancient glory and enhance the religious and cultural appeal of these sacred sites for devotees during the upcoming Mahakumbh.

