A newly married man in UP's Jhansi approached police alleging he caught his wife with a man she was allegedly involved with. He claimed she had been giving him sleeping pills and that the pair attacked him when he confronted them. Neighbours reportedly intervened after hearing his cries. Police have received his complaint and are investigating.

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi has approached the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), alleging that he caught his wife with her alleged lover and was attacked when he confronted them. The couple had reportedly been married for only around two months. The incident took place in a locality under Chirgaon police station, according to a report by Aaj Tak. A video purportedly showing the incident has also surfaced on social media and has triggered strong reactions over alleged affair.

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Husband makes serious allegations

The man told police that he married the woman on June 24 in Bhander, Madhya Pradesh, following Hindu customs. He alleged that after the marriage, his wife began giving him sleeping tablets mixed in tea or milk so that she could speak to another man without his knowledge.

According to his complaint, he first suspected something was wrong when he allegedly found his wife with the man on August 19. He claimed that he again caught the two together at the alleged lover’s house on August 23.

The husband alleged that when he confronted them, his wife held his hands while the other man allegedly assaulted him and tried to strangle him.

Neighbours reportedly came to his rescue

The man said he raised an alarm during the alleged assault. Hearing the commotion, neighbours reportedly reached the spot and intervened, helping him get away.

He later went to the SSP’s office with his parents and sought protection, claiming that he feared for his life. He also requested police action over the alleged assault and the other allegations made in his complaint.

The allegations have not been independently verified, and the accused woman's version was not immediately available.

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Police investigating complaint

The case is now being investigated by police. The Circle Officer of Moth said police had reached the location after receiving information and had also received a written complaint.

The officer said the allegations were being examined and that further action would be taken after the investigation.

Police are expected to verify the claims made by the husband, including the alleged use of sleeping medication, the reported assault and the circumstances in which the couple were found together.