The family of Gulzar Singh, a Dalit labourer from Sangrur, demands justice, alleging his last rites were forcibly conducted by the administration without their consent. His son claims police pressure and seeks action against those responsible.

The family of Gulzar Singh, a Dalit labourer from Sangrur district, has demanded justice over his death and alleged that his last rites were carried out forcibly without their consent. Gulzar Singh’s son Lakhwinder Singh alleged that the administration conducted the cremation without the family’s approval and that they were not allowed to see his father’s face before the last rites. He also demanded action against those responsible and urged Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to intervene. "The government forcibly carried out the last rites. They told us they would provide a job and other things, but we received nothing. I was in a state of depression. The police pressure was immense; it was the district police. Yes, it happened without our consent. Didn't even let me see his face. Don't even get his clothes. I demand justice," Singh told ANI.

Opposition Leaders Demand Accountability

Further, BJP Punjab General Secretary Parminder Singh Brar alleged that Singh’s family’s account of his alleged forced cremation raised serious questions over the denial of basic dignity. He demanded accountability from Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. https://x.com/PSBrarOfficial/status/2097923189691367707 In a post on X, Brar wrote, "The shocking account shared by Gulzar Singh’s family of his body being forcibly cremated by AAP Punjab Govt machinery raises grave questions of abuse of power and denial of basic dignity. The family is demanding justice and accountability from Finance Minister Harpal Cheema. We will not allow AAP to hide from these questions or silence the family. Harpal Cheema must take responsibility and resign."

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira also demanded action against those allegedly involved in the cremation and sought accountability from the state government. https://x.com/SukhpalKhaira/status/2097910624819028079 “The family of victim Gulzar Dirba today states that his cremation was done forcibly and without their consent. Victim family has demanded action against FM @HarpalCheemaMLA and others and have announced not to hold Bhog until justice is served. We @INCIndia demand immediate arrest of the arrogant Minister,his dismissal from cabinet and FIR against all those who cremated him with the help of police-Khaira,” Khaira wrote in a post on X.

Suicide Followed Alleged Harassment

Gulzar Singh, a member of the Valmiki community, died by suicide after allegedly facing harassment, intimidation and threats from local party affiliates. The incident followed a public interaction where Singh had confronted Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the drug menace affecting his son. Following the interaction, Singh allegedly faced harassment and pressure from local leaders and panchayat members to publicly apologise for questioning the minister. He allegedly consumed poison and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ludhiana. (ANI)