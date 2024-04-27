Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BJP fields 26/11 lawyer Ujjwal Nikam to contest Mumbai North Central seat, replacing Poonam Mahajan

    The decision to replace Mahajan had been anticipated for some time, although the selection process for her successor was reportedly meticulous and time-consuming, sources revealed.

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP fields 26/11 lawyer Ujjwal Nikam to contest Mumbai North Central seat, replacing Poonam Mahajan
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 27, 2024, 5:39 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (April 27) announced the nomination of renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, known for his role as the public prosecutor in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks case, as its candidate from the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency. Nikam has replaced Poonam Mahajan, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) from the seat.

    Nikam gained prominence for his prosecutorial work in high-profile cases, including the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008 and the murder of Pramod Mahajan, father of Poonam Mahajan, in 2006. His selection marks a significant departure for the BJP in Mumbai's political landscape.

    Poonam Mahajan, who represented Mumbai North Central in both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, was dropped from the candidacy based on feedback from the party's organisational circles. Mahajan, also a former president of the BJP's youth wing, had a notable tenure in the constituency.

    In response, the Congress has fielded Varsha Gaikwad, the party's city unit chief and MLA from Dharavi, as its candidate from Mumbai North Central, setting the stage for a competitive electoral battle in the constituency.

    Mumbai is set to go to the polls on May 20 during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Concurrently, the BJP announced eight additional candidates for the upcoming Odisha assembly polls, aligning with its electoral strategies for both the state and general elections.

