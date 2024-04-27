Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Uttar Pradesh: Four students get over 50% marks for writing 'Jai Shri Ram' in exam papers

    The issue was brought to light following a re-examination of answer books of four Pharmacy course students at the university, initiated after a former student, Divyanshu Singh, filed a Right to Information (RTI) request.

    Uttar Pradesh: Four students get over 50% marks for writing 'Jai Shri Ram' in exam papers AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 27, 2024, 4:25 PM IST

    Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, in Jaunpur town, Uttar Pradesh, has found itself embroiled in controversy after reports surfaced of students allegedly receiving marks for writing 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans and the names of Indian cricketers in their exam answer books.

    The issue was brought to light following a re-examination of answer books of four Pharmacy course students at the university, initiated after a former student, Divyanshu Singh, filed a Right to Information (RTI) request. Upon scrutiny, it was discovered that the answer sheets contained repeated instances of the religious slogan and cricket players' names.

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers minor fall while boarding helicopter in Durgapur (WATCH)

    Surprisingly, all four students were initially given more than 50 percent marks for their writing. However, upon re-evaluation prompted by the RTI inquiry, they were ultimately given zero marks.

    Alarmed by the findings, the former student forwarded the details to the state governor, who serves as the university's chancellor, urging for a thorough investigation. Responding to the request, the Rajbhavan ordered an inquiry into the matter.

    Subsequently, a committee was constituted by the university to probe the allegations. Based on the committee's report, action has been recommended against two faculty members of the Pharmacy department allegedly responsible for awarding the marks.

    "We have recommended termination of two faculty members of the Pharmacy department...they will be sacked once we receive clearance from the Rajbhavan," disclosed a senior university official in Jaunpur.

    Viral video: Haldwani mobile shop owner thrashed for harassing, threatening woman customer, sparks outrage

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2024, 4:25 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers minor fall while boarding helicopter in Durgapur (WATCH) AJR

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers minor fall while boarding helicopter in Durgapur (WATCH)

    Kerala: One dead, several injured in tourist bus accident in Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: One dead, several injured in tourist bus accident in Kozhikode

    Viral video: Haldwani mobile shop owner thrashed for harassing, threatening woman customer, sparks outrage AJR

    Viral video: Haldwani mobile shop owner thrashed for harassing, threatening woman customer, sparks outrage

    Kerala records highest temperature on polling day; IMD issues heatwave warning across state rkn

    Kerala records highest temperature on polling day; IMD issues heatwave warning across state

    Neha Hiremath murder: 'Fight Krodha, Kamma until you kill it' - Hubballi student's message to men (WATCH) snt

    Neha Hiremath murder: 'Fight Krodha, Kamma until you kill it' - Hubballi student's message to men (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Yogis take flight! Hundreds of people perform yoga on runway of Bangkok's main airport (WATCH) snt

    Yogis take flight! Hundreds of people perform yoga on runway of Bangkok's main airport (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Gujarat Giants prepare for battle against resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore osf

    IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans prepare for battle against resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister starts 'Nany 4 SSR Jan Andolan' campaign, urges CBI to 'Unveil the truth' RKK

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister starts 'Nany 4 SSR Jan Andolan' campaign, urges CBI to 'Unveil the truth'

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers minor fall while boarding helicopter in Durgapur (WATCH) AJR

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers minor fall while boarding helicopter in Durgapur (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya meets two young superfans ahead of DC clash (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya meets two young superfans ahead of DC clash (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon