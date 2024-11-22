Maharashtra HORROR! Thane man slaps 3-year-old niece, dies; body burnt and dumped

A man in Thane was arrested for allegedly killing his three-year-old niece. He claims her death was accidental, resulting from a playful smack that caused her to hit her head, after which he panicked and disposed of the body.

A man was on Thursday arrested for allegedly killing his three-year-old nephew and disposing of her body in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. Her body was discovered dead on Thursday after going missing on November 18 from the area around her home in Prem Nagar in Thane's Ulhasnagar. The accused, who is believed to be in his 30s, admitted to the murder during questioning but maintained that he did not kill her on purpose.

"After she went missing, a kidnapping case was registered on the complaint of her mother. The child's body was found today some distance away from Hill Line police station. After receiving the post mortem report, further action will take place," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Sachin Gore.

Reports say, the accused, during interrogation, confessed to the crime but claimed that he had intention to kill her, adding that "he was playing with her and jokingly slapped her after which she collided with a kitchen slab and died".

According to the authorities, he was playing with her when he gave her a playful smack, causing her to crash against the kitchen slab and die. Then, he became frightened and attempted to burn the girl's body to death. The body was then thrown into the woods by him. The corpse has been sent for a postmortem by the police.

